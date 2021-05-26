Drone Market: Improvements in Agricultural Yield and Weather Forecasting to be a Key Trend Forecast 2019 to 2029

The Growth of Drone Market is huge. The Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are frequently used for carrying out military operations. Nonetheless, these unmanned aircrafts are also being increasingly used for undertaking non-military affairs owing to their groundbreaking aerial capabilities. Unlike the traditional aircraft, drones can fly for longer durations. Moreover, they come in various price rang depending on the features.

Demand for drones has been significantly high in recent years. As per a study conducted by Fact.MR the global drone market is expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 22.8% during 2017 to 2022. Drones are considered as innovative aerial vehicles that have exceptional combat capabilities, which is why they are being used by various countries for defense purposes.

Currently, drones are playing an important part in countering anti-social activities and terrorism. Growing demand for precision technologies is expected to favor the global market for drones in the near future. However, risk of accidents and technical failures remain a major concern for manufacturers. This, in turn, is also acting as a bottleneck for the market and curtailing widespread adoption of drones. Further, stringent regulatory norms on drone use continue deter the growth of the market. North America is at the forefront of the global market. The region’s market is expected to remain highly lucrative throughout the forecast period, reflecting at a stellar CAGR in terms of value.

Following highlights from the Fact.MR’s forecast on the global market for drone is expected to assert the market’s future prospects

In terms of revenue, military drones are expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. In addition, this product type segment of the global drone market is estimated to surpass a multibillion dollar valuation towards the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the commercial drone segment is anticipated to stand at a little over US$ 6 Bn over 2022.

Drones with 25 kg – 150 kg payload are expected to witness strong demand throughout the assessment period. This payload segment is likely to cross a market valuation of US$ 3,839 Mn. Meanwhile. The 150 kg – 600 kg payload segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR over 2022.

On the basis of application, drones will be used mainly for border security purposes. The border security application segment is expected to contribute a large portion to the global drone market revenue. By 2022-end, this segment is estimated to procure heavy revenues. In addition, this application segment is projected to gain 16 BPS from 2017 to 2022. Apart from military and defense, drones are increasing finding application is other sectors such as aerial photography, agriculture, construction, and film and entertainment.

Competition Tracking

Key companies in the global market for drone include DJI, AeroVironment, Inc, CyPhy works Inc., 3D Robotics, Sentra, LLC, Agribiotix, LLC, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Skycatch, Inc., Airware, Precision Hawk Inc., and SenseFly SA.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

