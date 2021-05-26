Drone Delivery Service Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Drone Delivery Service market scenario.

There are various types of drones used by companies. Several companies have been trying to implement rotary-wing drones as a potential platform for logistics, thereby investing on them in this regard. As an example, Uber Eats made the details about their plans for food delivery via drones in October 2019 public. Capable of a total flight range of 18 miles and a round-trip delivery range of 12 miles Uber’s VTOL (Vertical Take-off and Landing) drone comes equipped with rotating wings with six rotors which can travel up to eight minutes without any hassle. These kinds of technologies are likely to boost the growth of the drone delivery services market over the coming years.

Key Highlights From The Report.

Ghana’s Ministry of Health collaborated with Zipline, a US-based logistics service provider and a UAV manufacturer in April 2019 in order to launch a delivery drone service for helping medical suppliers across Ghana.

Accelerating demand for study as well as its corresponding development of lithium-metal batteries is anticipated to fuel growth of the drone delivery service market over the forecasted span. This is because in a single charge, a lithium-metal battery aids the drone to cover longer distances. Furthermore, the size of these batteries are half that of a lithium-ion battery and it can hold equal amount of charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.

The market on a global scale is likely to become more competitive over the forecasted years as many companies from other industries are identifying the potential benefits of drone delivery. They are also planning to utilize the opportunities and reduce their operational costs with the help of the technology.

Key participants include., FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Drone Delivery Service Market on the duration, range, package size, application, and region:

Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Short Duration (<25 kilometers) Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Short Range (<25 kilometers) Long Range (>25 kilometers)

Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) <2 kilograms 2-5 kilograms >5 kilograms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Food Delivery Retail Goods Delivery Postal Delivery Medical Aids Delivery Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Drone Delivery Service market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Drone Delivery Service market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Drone Delivery Service industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Drone Delivery Service industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Drone Delivery Service market.

