Drone Defense System Market Growth Factors, Size, Trends and Projection by 2027

Comprehensive Research on Global Drone Defense System Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Drone Defense System Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Thales Group, Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Leonardo S.P.A., Kelvin Hughes Limited, Precision Hawk, Dedrone, Inc., Droneshield, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dronelabs LLC, Rinicom Ltd Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Drone Defense System market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Drone Defense System market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Thales Group, Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Leonardo S.P.A., Kelvin Hughes Limited, Precision Hawk and more – all the leading players operating in the global Drone Defense System market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Drone Defense System market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Drone Defense System market.

Global Drone Defense System Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 64.64% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Drones have seen technological breakthroughs that give them with destruction capabilities. These drones will now be able to be launched by the military with deadly accuracy, wreaking havoc on enemy territory. The highly sophisticated and cutting edge video cameras, precision techniques and robust stealth operation capabilities are what make them a effective tool in warfare. The market is driven by growing security breach events around the world, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Drone Detection Mandates. The growth of the global drone defense system market is mainly driven by increasing concerns about possible drone safety threats; more use of anti-drone technology has been made to neutralize drones. Moreover, the tremendous increase in military and defense spending will further fuel growth in the global market for anti-drones. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), overall world military spending increased to USD 1,822 billion in 2018, reflecting an increase of 2.6 per cent from 2017.,. The United States, China, Saudi Arabia, India and France were the five highest spenders in 2018, accounting for 60 percent of global military spending together. However, Drones’ susceptibility to hacking, hijacking, spoofing, and cloud attacks would restrain the growth of market.

The regional analysis of Global Drone Defense System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing by volume and by value. The growth of this market is due to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Drone Detection Mandates. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Growing security breach events around the world would create lucrative growth prospects for the Drone Defense System Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thales Group

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Precision Hawk

Dedrone, Inc.

Droneshield

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dronelabs LLC

Rinicom Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Drone Mounting

Ground Station

By Technology:

Identification & Detection

Countermeasures

By End user:

Military

Commercial

Homeland Security

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Drone Defense System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

