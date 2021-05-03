Drone Defense System Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends
Drone Defense System Market Size Worth USD 184.6 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of XX%
The drone defense system market is majorly booming owing to increase in terrorism and unlawful activities across the world and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) makes mandatory for the identification of the drones are some of the factors which are fueling the market growth. Drone Defense System technology is sent to secure zones like air terminals, critical infrastructure, enormous public spaces, for example, arenas, and army bases and front-line destinations.
The global drone defense system market is expected to grow from USD 10.02 billion in 2020 and is uniquely working on the need to reduce or prohibit security breaches by drones. Drone defense system is expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.
Drone Defense System Market Dynamics
Throughout the most recent couple of years, there has been a huge ascent in the utilization of drones for different applications, including surveillance and monitoring, search and salvage activities, agriculture, and ethereal photography. Governments by and large use missiles and Air Force fighters on reserve as a feature of their air defense. Nonetheless, if there should be an occurrence of dangers from little robots and UAVs, threats from small drones and UAVs, such missiles and fighter aircraft demonstrate ineffectual to counter the threats. While trying to address such threats, organizations, and governments across the globe are progressively putting resources into the development and commercialization of counter-drone technologies.
On the contrary, factors such as increasing hacking, privacy, and security concerns and public safety concerns could act as a restraining factor for the drone defense system market.
Drone Defense System Market: Segmental Insights
On the basis of Application, the drone defense system market is bifurcated into Drone Mounting and Ground Station. The Content segment is relied upon to expand the market growth. The two kinds of Virtual Content segment are 360- degree videos and 3D animations.
Drone Defense System Market: Regional Insights
The global drone defense system market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for this would be the increased government spending on the development of aerospace and defence infrastructure across various countries, such as India and China.
Drone Defense System Market Competition Scenario
Thales Group (France), Leonardo Spa (Italy), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Aselsan AS (Turkey), Kelvin Hughes Limited (UK) and Dedrone, Inc. (US) are among the key market players operating in the drone defense system market.
Drone Defense System Market
By Application
Drone Mounting
Ground Station
By Technology
Identification & Detection
Light Sense
Acoustic
RF Sensing
ADS-B
Drone Surveillance Radar
Electro-Optics
Others
Countermeasures
Laser Systems
Traditional Kinetic Systems
Electronic Systems
By End User
Military
Commercial
Homeland Security
By Geography
North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)
Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)
Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)
Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)
Rest of Southeast Asia
Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)
