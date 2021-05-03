Drone Defense System Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

Drone Defense System Market Size Worth USD 184.6 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of XX%

The drone defense system market is majorly booming owing to increase in terrorism and unlawful activities across the world and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) makes mandatory for the identification of the drones are some of the factors which are fueling the market growth. Drone Defense System technology is sent to secure zones like air terminals, critical infrastructure, enormous public spaces, for example, arenas, and army bases and front-line destinations.

The global drone defense system market is expected to grow from USD 10.02 billion in 2020 and is uniquely working on the need to reduce or prohibit security breaches by drones. Drone defense system is expected to change the market scenario and in turn will lead to transformational growth over the forecast period.

Drone Defense System Market Dynamics

Throughout the most recent couple of years, there has been a huge ascent in the utilization of drones for different applications, including surveillance and monitoring, search and salvage activities, agriculture, and ethereal photography. Governments by and large use missiles and Air Force fighters on reserve as a feature of their air defense. Nonetheless, if there should be an occurrence of dangers from little robots and UAVs, threats from small drones and UAVs, such missiles and fighter aircraft demonstrate ineffectual to counter the threats. While trying to address such threats, organizations, and governments across the globe are progressively putting resources into the development and commercialization of counter-drone technologies.

On the contrary, factors such as increasing hacking, privacy, and security concerns and public safety concerns could act as a restraining factor for the drone defense system market.

Drone Defense System Market: Segmental Insights

On the basis of Application, the drone defense system market is bifurcated into Drone Mounting and Ground Station. The Content segment is relied upon to expand the market growth. The two kinds of Virtual Content segment are 360- degree videos and 3D animations.

Drone Defense System Market: Regional Insights

The global drone defense system market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for this would be the increased government spending on the development of aerospace and defence infrastructure across various countries, such as India and China.

Drone Defense System Market Competition Scenario

Thales Group (France), Leonardo Spa (Italy), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Aselsan AS (Turkey), Kelvin Hughes Limited (UK) and Dedrone, Inc. (US) are among the key market players operating in the drone defense system market.

Drone Defense System Market

By Application

Drone Mounting

Ground Station

By Technology

Identification & Detection

Light Sense

Acoustic

RF Sensing

ADS-B

Drone Surveillance Radar

Electro-Optics

Others

Countermeasures

Laser Systems

Traditional Kinetic Systems

Electronic Systems

By End User

Military

Commercial

Homeland Security

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

