Drone Data Services Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Global Drone Data Services Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4706.72 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 148741.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 53.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for commercial drone is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Drone services or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are the flying robots which fly without any human involvement. Today, many manufacturers are designing drones which can be used in industries like agriculture, packaging delivery, videography etc. The d rone data services are used to provide data to the companies so that it can be used by them to improve their efficiency and productivity. In this process, data is collected when combined with cloud based data processing system which is further can be used for surveying, measurement, inspection etc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of AI and machine learning technologies is driving the growth of this market

Rising adoption of commercial drone is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing risks of cyber-crimes is restraining the growth of this market

Rising safety concerns among consumer is another major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation: Global Drone Data Services Market

By Type Mapping & Surveying Photogrammetry 3D Modeling & Digital Elevation Model Others

By Platform Cloud-Based Operator Software

By End-Use Real Estate & Construction Agriculture Mining Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, DJI announced the launch of their new software tool DJI Terra which is used to convert drone data into 3D models and maps. This software is specially designed for construction infrastructure, film industries, agriculture etc. The main aim of the launch is to increase the drone usage in the industry.

In November 2018, Honeywell announced the launch of their new commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Inspection and Data Analytics services in India. The main aim of the launch is to reduce the risk related with hazardous structural examinations by identifying them through their machine algorithms. They are specially designed for oil and gas companies.

Competitive Analysis

Global drone data services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drone data services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global drone data services market are 3D Robotics, Inc., Airware., DroneDeploy, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk, Inc., 4DMapper, Sentera, Inc., Pix4D SA, Skycatch, Inc., GeoCue Group, Sky Futures, CYBERHAWK INNOVATIONS LIMITED, Ninox Robotics Pty Ltd, Aerialair Aerospace, MAG Canada.

Major Highlights of Drone Data Services market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Drone Data Services market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Drone Data Services market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Drone Data Services market.

