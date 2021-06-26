Driving Simulator Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Driving Simulator market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global driving simulator market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5.96 Billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2019, Adacel Systems Inc. became a part of Lockheed Martin’s team through a subcontract to support Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations (TADSS), Maintenance Program (ATMP).

Aircraft segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising adoption of simulation technology in the aviation sector is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The market in Europe accounted for a major share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements, rising adoption of simulation technology in automotive sectors, and robust presence of key market players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Cruden B.V., Cassidian, ECA Group, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd., Adacel Technologies, L3 Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Ltd., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, and Virage Simulation Inc.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training

Research and Testing

Transport Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Car

Truck and Bus

Train

Ships

Aircraft

Simulator Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training Simulator

Compact Simulator

Full-Scale Simulator

Advanced Driving Simulator

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Customed build Simulator

Racing Simulator

Marine

Aviation

Rail

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

