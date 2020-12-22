Driving Simulator Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By 2026 | Moog Inc, ECA Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Tecknotrove System (I) Pvt Ltd and More

A new business intelligence report released by DBMR with title ”Global Driving Simulator Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Driving Simulator Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. This report also provides superior market perspective in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Global driving simulator market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.70 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 6.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles and growth in automotive industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Prominent Key Players – Covered in the Driving Simulator Market report:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global driving simulator market are Cruden B.V., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, Moog Inc, ECA Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Tecknotrove System (I) Pvt Ltd, NVIDIA Corporation, Driving Simulators, IPG Automotive Gmbh, Dallara, Ansible Motion Limited, Virage Simulation Inc., Waymo LLC., Daimler AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen, Anthony Best Dynamics Limited., XPI Simulation, Toyota Kirloskar Motor., CVEDIA PVE Ltd.

Global Driving Simulator Market Drivers, Restraints and Key Developments:

1)Lack of skilled drivers is driving the market growth 2) Rising R&D on driving simulators is driving the growth of this market 3) Growing prevalence for advanced high fidelity simulators is another factor driving market

Issues related to the integration are another factor restraining the growth of this market.

1)In May 2017, RS Simulation announced the launch of their new Racing Simulator which is equipped with D-BOX Technologies. This will create an environment for the pilots which will make them feel like they are racing a car on a real track. The main aim of the launch is to provide a hyper-realistic experience with use of better technology. 2) In May 2018, Ansys Inc., announced that they have acquired OPTIS so that they can provide better solutions for the simulating autonomous vehicles. This will help the company to create simulations of all sensors like lidar, radar and cameras. The main aim of the acquisition is to create accurate and comprehensive multidisciplinary and cross-functional simulation technology so that they can reduce the accidents.

If opting for the Global version of Driving Simulator Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content: Driving Simulator Market Report

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Global Driving Simulator Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

Global Driving Simulator Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

North America Driving Simulator Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Driving Simulator Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Driving Simulator Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Driving Simulator Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Driving Simulator Market Analysis and Forecast

Competition Landscape

