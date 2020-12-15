Driving Innovation: Key Highlights of COVID-19 impact on the Logistics Market

The world is facing an unexpected change and numerous industries are facing a hard-hitting situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted negatively on the global logistics market. However, market is expected to regain its importance after the end of pandemic stress owing to the benefits offered by the logistic service such as low running expenses, enhanced rate of consumer satisfaction, and service efficiency. The market has seen a negative impact in the COVID-19 pandemic due to restricted movement across various regions to curb the spread of the virus. Thus these are the major factors that are driving the demand of the market in the forecast period. However, several logistic companies are taking various strategies to cope up during these tough situations that help them to sustain their business. For instance, logistic company named as Mavyn has developed a technology called as no-human interaction model that includes paperless, faceless, and includes digital route for shipments. During this coronavirus crisis, we are helping our clients in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global logistics market.

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global logistics market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $13,933.7 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global logistics market is segmented on the basis of the transportation type, logistic type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis, and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, various benefits offered by logistics such as running expenses and rate of consumer satisfaction are the major factors that are driving the market growth in the predicted period. In addition, logistical advancements such as handling materials through biometrics, GPS, and others have benefited towards the growth of the market.

The Waterways Transportation Type is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Market

Based on the transportation type, the global logistics market is fragmented into airways, waterways, railways, and roadways. Among these, the waterways transportation type is anticipated to fastest growing type owing to the reduced transpiration cost as compared to other means of logistical services.

The Second Party Logistic Type is Foreseen to grow with Healthy CAGR by Contribution to Maximum Revenue in the Forecast Period

On the basis of logistic type, the global market is divided into first party, second party, and third party. Out of these, the second party type has dominated the market in terms of revenue generation and is anticipated to continue its dominance until 2027. Second party logistic type has enhanced the efficiency of logistic organizations, reduces hidden expenses, aids distribution of products efficiently, and enhances versatility. Thus these are the factors that are contributing towards the growth of the second party logistic type in the forecast period.

The Commercial Application Type is Predicted to Dominate the Market in Terms of Revenue Generation

On the basis of the application, the global logistics market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial application type is predicted to dominate the market in terms of revenue generation and is foreseen to continue its dominance till 2027. Commercial application type has improved the customer satisfaction and improved visibility is the factors that are contributing towards dominance.

The Retail Sector will have Lucrative Growth Opportunities in the Predicted Period

On the basis of end-user, the global market is divided into industrial & manufacturing, retail, healthcare, oil & gas, and others. The retail sector has dominated the market and is foreseen to offer lucrative growth opportunity in the forecast period. Enhanced visibility and rapid growth in the online marketing as enhanced the demand of the retail sector. In addition, online retail market involves better viewing and ordering aids ordering of good over smart devices.

Regional Outlook and Major Market Players

Global logistics market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region has dominated the global market share and holds significant position in terms of revenue generation. Rising foreign trade and favorable economic conditions have contributed toward this dominance.

The prominent players in the global logistics market are Americold Logistics LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM S.A, The Deutsche Post AG, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Penske Logistics, SNCF Logistics, and others.

