Driving Factors: Robust structure of the motor is considered to drive the induction motor market

An induction motor is a generally used AC electric motor. In an induction motor, the electric current in the rotor needed to produce torque is obtained via electromagnetic induction from the rotating magnetic field of the stator winding. The rotor of an induction motor can be a squirrel cage rotor or wound type rotor.

Used in different applications, induction motors are also called Asynchronous Motors. This is because an induction motor always runs at a slower speed than synchronous speed. The speed of the rotating magnetic field in the stator is called synchronous speed.

Download FREE PDF Sample@ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/111

{What will the sample contain? The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price.}

Induction machines are the most frequently-used type of motor used in residential, commercial, and industrial settings so far. The characteristic features of this three phase AC motors are:

Simple and rough construction

Affordable and low maintenance

High reliability and highly proficient

No requirement of additional starting motor and necessity not be synchronized

Two types of Induction Motors

Single phase induction motor

The single-phase induction motor does not self-start. The main winding carries a sporadic current when the motor is attached to a single-phase power supply. It is quite logical that the cheapest, most reduced upkeep sort engine ought to be used most regularly. Based on their way of starting, these machines are categorized differently. Those types are shaded pole, split phase, and capacitor motors. Also, capacitor motors are started with capacitor, run with capacitor and have permanent capacitor motors.

In these single-phase types of motors the start winding can have a series capacitor and a centrifugal switch. When the supply voltage is applied, current in the main winding holdups the supply voltage because of the main winding impedance. And current in the start winding leads/lags, the supply voltage depending on the starting mechanism impedance. The angle between the two windings is sufficient phase difference to provide a rotating magnitude field to produce a starting torque. The point when the motor reaches 70% to 80% of synchronous speed, a centrifugal switch on the motor shaft opens and disconnects the starting winding.

Applications of Single-phase Induction Motors

The single-phase induction motors are used in low power applications. These motors are widely used in domestic and industrial applications. Some of the applications are mentioned below:

Pumps

Compressors

Small fans

Mixers

Toys

High speed vacuum cleaners

Electric shavers

Drilling machines

Three-Phase Induction Motor:

Being self-starting, the three-phase induction motors use no start winding, centrifugal switch, capacitor, or other starting device. Three-phase AC induction motors have various uses in commercial and industrial applications. The two types of three-phase induction motors are- squirrel cage and slip ring motors. The features which make the squirrel cage motors widely applicable are mainly their simple design and rugged construction. With external resistors, the slip ring motors can have high starting torque.

Click Here to Connect with Expert Analyst to get Brief Details@ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/111

Three-phase induction motors are used extensively in domestic and industrial appliances because these are rugged in construction requiring little to no maintenance, comparatively cheaper, and require supply only to the stator.

Applications of Three Phase Induction Motor

Lifts

Cranes

Hoists

Large capacity exhaust fans

Driving lathe machines

Crushers

Oil extracting mills

Textile and etc.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/