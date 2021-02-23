Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis of Advanced Carbon Materials Market till 2030

The report “Global Advanced Carbon Materials Market, By Product Type (Carbon Fibers, Special Graphite, Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene, Carbon Foams, and Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Sports, Automotive, Construction, and Energy), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029″ Global advanced carbon materials market is projected to grow from US$ 13,348.24 billion in 2019 with a CAGR of 12.43%. Increasing focus toward lightweight composites from the automotive and aviation industry and rising demand of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic in the construction industry is the major factor driving growth of the global advanced carbon materials market. In addition, rising expenditure by automotive companies including Ford and Volkswagen towards the development of lightweight composites for inducing fuel economy products is projected to stimulate the demand for the global market over the forecast period.

On June 2019, Carbon and Arkema has announced a strategic partnership through an investment in the startup’s capital. The partnership aims to deliver a new era of materials performance and supply chain model for Carbon’s manufacturing partners.

On November 29, 2019, Graphenea launches highly flat monolayer graphene on copper thin film.

The global advanced carbon materials market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, special graphite product type segment dominated the global market, but carbon fibers, accounted to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period and is expected to dominate and become the largest product type, over the forecast period.

By application, construction application segment is expected to dominate the global market, owing to growing demand for CFRP from the construction industry.

By region, North America projected for the largest share for the global market. his is mainly attributed due to rising demand for various advanced materials such as carbon nanotubes, carbon fibers, graphene, special graphite, carbon foams, nanocrystalline diamond (NCD), diamond-like-carbon (DLC), and fullerenes from different end-user industries.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

The prominent player operating in the global advanced carbon materials market includes Arkema Group, Arry International Group Limited, CFOAM LLC, FutureCarbon Materials GmbH, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Global Graphene Group, GrafTech International, Graphenea, Graphite India Limited, and Grupo Antolin.

