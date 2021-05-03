Driver Attention Alert Systems Market 2018: Worldwide Industry Analysis of Development, Revenue and Gross Margin by 2028

The rising concern for driver safety and assistance is increasing the adoption of driver attention alert systems. The driver attention alert systems are designed to identify signs of driver fatigue, eye-movement and camera-based facial expression.

The growing penetration of electronic devices and adoption of advanced safety technologies in automotive industry is fuelling the growth of driver attention alert systems. Various methods have been developed for tracking the driver alertness. Vendors provide multiple sensors to detect the activity of driver, camera to capture and smart wearable gadgets to record body parameters like temperature, stress level and heartbeat.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=960

Vendors in this market are highly focused on research and development to offer unique and advanced technology driver attention alert systems in competitive market. For instance, Magna Solution introduced camera-based monitoring solution, which detects driver’s eye gaze and measures level of distraction and drowsiness. Similarly, Harman, an automotive company developed eye tracking solution with camera and eye-tracking software to monitor driver alertness level and to avoid road accidents.

Delphi introduced driver attention alert system that includes touch-free cockpit and 3D instrument cluster. Delphi’s driver attention alert system uses hidden infrared camera to monitor eye movement and to track what driver is looking at. This system uses multi-layer graphics technology to create an enhanced driving experience.

Other providers such as Omron, developed prototype facial recognition system using an infrared camera to track the driver gestures and eye-movement. When Omron’s driver attention alert system detects no response from driver to any warning signal, it automatically slows down the car. Faurecia another software company introduced driver attention alert system called Active Wellness. It uses a car seat that detects driver’s stress level.

Connect To An Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=960

This solution was developed by Faurecia in cooperation with Stanford University. The seats are installed with piezoelectric sensors to measure the driver’s stress level and heartbeat. Audi introduced driver attention alert system known as Fit Driver. Fit Driver system works when the driver wears a fitness band, which monitors parameters like body temperature and heartbeat rate. The data is then supplemented with others like driving style and brakes applied. Analyzed data alerts the driver to stop the vehicle or slow down.

A leading sensor technology company Plessey, partnered with Segula Technologies, a leading engineering specialist, to develop heart-rate-based driver attention alert system. Some of the leading OEM’s driver attention alert system are Driver Alert (by Ford), Driver Monitoring System (by Toyota), Attention Assist (by Mercedes-Benz), Driver Alert Control (by Volvo) and Fatigue Detection System (by Volkswagen). Several developments in driver attention alert system, with reference to technology, the proliferating growth rate of the driver attention alert system market, along with the recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the global driver attention alert system market during the forecast period.

Driver Attention Alert Systems Market: Drivers and challenges

The growing adoption of automotive electronics and increasing safety and security concerns are expected to fuel the global driver attention alert systems market. Features of driver attention alert systems such as reduction in chances of collisions, passenger and pedestrians safety are one of the major reasons driving global driver attention alert systems market. The rising demand for passenger car in developing countries of Asia Pacific region is expected to have a major impact on the demand for driver attention alert systems during the forecast period.

One of the major challenges hindering the growth of driver attention alert systems market is the high cost of this system. Other potential challenges for the global driver attention alert systems market are the distraction of drivers and sensor breakdown in the harsh environment. However, vendors are continuously focused on developing low-cost driver attention alert systems and are expected to overcome cost challenge by the end of the forecast period.

Driver Attention Alert Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on sales channel:

Driver attention alert systems market is segmented based on sales channel named as OEMs and aftermarket. OEMs are expected to have a major market share during the forecast period as there is increased penetration in luxury and mid-segment passenger cars. However, aftermarket segment is also expected to have a high growth during the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=960

Segmentation based on vehicle type:

Driver attention alert systems is segmented based on vehicle type such as passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. Passenger cars are expected to have a major market share during the forecast period due to large production when compared to commercial vehicles.

Competition Dashboard

Key Developments

In April 2016, Nissan introduced driver attention alert (DAA) system to address potential in attention and fatigue of driver. It detects the driver’s drowsiness and alerts the driver by audible chime sound and displays a message to take a break. It also includes logic to address false detection, lane change, road curvatures and braking patterns.

Key Players

Key players for the driver attention alert systems market are Nissan, VOLVO, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, DENSO CORPORATION, Mazada, Delphi Technologies, and others.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/960/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com