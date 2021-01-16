Driveline Market 2020: Industrial Forecast and Trends- Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Driveline Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Driveline Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Global driveline market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing environmental concerns and rising awareness regarding electric vehicles are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Driveline or drivetrain are that part of the motor vehicle which usually have the parts of the powertrain except for engine. They are mainly used to provide power to the driving wheels. They usually consist of universal joints and drive shaft. They have different component depend upon the type of type of vehicles like automatic transmission car consist of propeller shaft, rear axle, torque converter, transmission among others.

• In March 2018, Dana Inc. announced that they are going to acquire driveline division of GKN plc. This acquisition will help the Dana to strengthen their position in vehicle drive systems and will help them to lead in electric propulsion. With new technologies company can serve better services to their customers.

• In December 2016, Konecranes announced the launch of their new driveline technology Power Drive system which has the ability to deliver save 25% fuel without affecting the power of the machine. It consists of hydraulic system which can reduce fuel consumption and noise pollution. This new launch will prove to be very useful for the customer as it will help them to save fuel costs.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global driveline market are Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Limited, BorgWarner Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION, Valeo, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Ford Motor Company, AVL, Volkswagen.

Market Drivers:

• Rising trend of parallel hybrid architecture is the major factor driving market growth

• Increasing adoption of new technologies like E-Axle and E-CVT in electric vehicles is another factor driving market growth

• Rising demand for electric buses and trucks will propel market growth

• Use of alternate materials for overall weight reduction so that new technologies can be used in electric vehicles will also act as a driver for this market growth

By Vehicle Type

• Hybrid Vehicles

• Plug-In Electric Hybrid

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• ICE Vehicles

By Transmission Type

• Automatic Transmission

• Dual Clutch Transmission

• Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission

By Motor Output

• 45–100 kW

• 101–250 kW

• >250 kW

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

