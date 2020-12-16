Driveline Additives Market Growth Opportunities and forecast 2027

Driveline additives are used to optimize automotive performance by achieving sufficient lubrication as it decreases the friction and removes heat. These additives are also used to prevent scuffing, scoring, and other types of distress that may cause failure of equipment. They are also helpful in protecting the equipment against copper corrosion, rust, oxidation, thermal degradation and foaming. Driveline additives are widely used across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles.

The global driveline additives market US$ 7,619.0 Mn in terms of value and is projected to reach US$ 12,845.5 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

Increasing number of partnerships for manufacturing of additives is projected to propel the market growth over the forecast timeframe. GE Additive, Concept Laser and Arcam AB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GKN to collaborate on Additive Manufacturing (AM) for the aerospace and automotive industry. The agreement encompasses the provision of additive machines and services to GKN that offer them to be a GE Additive Production Partner. Hence, this is expected to propel the market growth.

Market Opportunities

An increasing number of R&D programs and centers for driveline additive is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising focus of manufacturer to develop the bio-based driveline additive is also expected to foster the market growth of driveline additive. Therefore rising demand for bio-based additive is encouraging the government to invest in the R& D in order to develop an innovative product, which in turn is propelling the market growth.

The report also covers a chronicled data of progressions and remedies inside the methodology examination of the Global Driveline Additives Market with a particular ultimate objective to tell the use of frontline inspiration for Sustainable Development.

