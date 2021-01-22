Drip Irrigation Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2025) by Region, Product Type & End-Use Growth, Size, Share, PESTELE, SWOT and Key Players Positioning – Eurodrip S.A Trimble Elgo Irrigation Ltd

Drip Irrigation Market Overview:

Decisive Market Insights publishes a thorough report on Global Drip Irrigation Market. Analysts predict the business to expand exponentially in the forecasted period 2020 – 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of x%, over the next five years. Observations made according to trends in the market business is expected to value of approximately USD xx billion during the forecast period, compared to its earlier recorded value of USD xx billion in 2019. The easing of international trade barriers has created a positive effect in the market expansion and demands have been on the go ever since. Moreover, technological advancement and consumer awareness has given a boost to the industry. Therefore, business analysts predict higher competition during the forecast period.

Internal – External Factors and Growth Margins

The report covers an extensive area of study for market trends. It analyzes various aspects which affects market dynamics with respect to both macro level and micro level. The report takes into consideration essential factors such as environmental conditions, socio-political scenarios, government agencies, competitive structures and demography of the regions. The report examines market trends on the basis on product types, application areas and major geographies to help investors understand the entire demand and supply chain.

Key Companies

Netafim

Rivulis Irrigation

Jain Irrigation Systems

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Hunter Industries

Eurodrip S.A

Trimble

Elgo Irrigation Ltd

EPC Industry

Shanghai Huawei

Grodan

Microjet Irrigation Systems

Market by Type

Porous Soaker Hose Systems

Emitter Drip System

Watermatic Drip System

Micro Misting Sprinklers

Market by Application

Agricultural Irrigation

Landscape Irrigation

Greenhouse Irrigation

Others

Market Segmentation: Product, Application and Key Geographies

The geographical division based on product types and application areas are categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

These geographical regions are further sub-divided into:

North America (the US, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (South and Central America, Middle East and Africa)

Reasons to Buy a Full Report

An insight into the market size and growth 2020-2027

CAGR: 2020 to 2027, calculating 2019 as the base year

Detail information about the dominant players in this segment

Demand and supply chain mapped to clearly evaluate the market

Apart from primary and secondary research methodology, data triangulation method is used for a clear understanding of the report

Analysis by best expert in the industry

