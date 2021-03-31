Drip Irrigation Market Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The Increasing initiatives of the government regarding water conservation and the rising demand for an enhanced and effective automated irrigation system is driving the demand of the drip irrigation market.

The global Drip Irrigation Market will be worth USD 11.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The initiatives of the government to reduce the water scarcity in various European countries are most likely to boost the demand for the drip irrigation system. The rising need for higher crop productivity and reduction in the usage of fertilizers and pathogen attacks will surely increase the utilization of advanced irrigation systems.

Key Highlights From The Report

Orchards are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. The increasing cultivation and exports of nuts and fruits from the Asia Pacific region have increased drip irrigation adoption.

Emitters accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the installation of inline emitters helps in the cancellation of costs for additional emitters.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The technological up-gradation of the traditional irrigation system through the adoption of precision irrigation systems is projected to fuel the drip irrigation system in the region.

Key participants include The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd, Hunter Industries, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd., and MAHINDRA EPC LTD., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Drip Irrigation Market on the basis of Application, Crop Type, Component, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Subsurface drip irrigation Surface drip irrigation

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vegetable crops Field Crops Vineyards Orchard Crops Other crops

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Emitters Drip Tubes Pressure Pumps Filters Valves Fittings & Accessories



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Drip Irrigation market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Drip Irrigation industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Drip Irrigation market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Drip Irrigation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Drip Irrigation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for efficient irrigation system

4.2.2.2. Increasing need to reduce the consumption of water

4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives to adopt modern irrigation systems

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skillsets and technical knowledge among farmers

4.2.3.2. High technological cost of the system

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Drip Irrigation Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Sub surface drip irrigation

5.1.2. Surface drip irrigation

Chapter 6. Drip Irrigation Market By Crop Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Crop Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Vegetable Crops

6.1.2. Field Crops

6.1.3. Vineyards

6.1.4. Orchard Crops

6.1.5. Other Crops

Chapter 7. Drip Irrigation Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

7.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Emitters

7.1.2. Drip Tubes

7.1.3. Pressure Pumps

7.1.4. Filters

7.1.5. Valves

7.1.6. Fittings & Accessories

