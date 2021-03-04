Drip Irrigation Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 10.5% in 2030.

Drip Irrigation Market to surpass USD 10.7 billion by 2030 from USD 5.8 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-30. Due to factors such as rising population, increasing global food demand and increasing population size, limited arable, especially in emerging countries of the Asia Pacific and Latin America region, the global market for drip irrigation systems will increase during the forecast period. In addition, the growing need to conserve water, especially in arid areas, will further drive market growth over the forecast period. The global market will be equipped with minimal water use efficiency in drought-prone areas and government programs towards sustainable development goals.

Drip irrigation method allows water to be used in a regulated manner, where water is slowly supplied to the root system of plants. Water is either dripped onto the soil surface above the roots or directly into the root zone using this process. This technique seeks to reduce the evaporation of water. With proper installation and maintenance, the drip irrigation system will contribute to significant water conservation by managing evaporation and drainage. For all soil forms, it can be used effectively and it can manage soil erosion. In addition, the drip system also helps to provide the plants with organic matter and nutrients through the drip pipes.

Drip Irrigation Market: Key Players

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Hunter Industries, Inc.

Irritec S.P.A

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

Microjet Irrigation Systems

Netafim Limited

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

The Toro Company

Drip Irrigation Market: Segments

Drip tubes/drip lines segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Drip Irrigation Market is segmented by component into emitters, drip tubes/drip lines, filters, and valves among others. Insecticides-based Drip Irrigation, led the market in 2018, accounting for market share. The emitter segment is growing rapidly in the drip irrigation market with the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period. The function of emitters is to discharge water at a determined pace and avoid clogging. Inline emitters are present with equal spacing within the laterals which are flat boat-shaped, cylindrical, or connected to the lateral inner wall. Inline emitters are usually used for row crops or field plants that provide maximum clogging strength and are suitable for surface irrigation and subsurface irrigation. End-users of inline emitters have important labor savings as emitters are pre-installed.

Vegetable Crops segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Drip Irrigation Market is segmented by Crop Type as Field Crops, Fruits & Nuts, Vegetable Crops, and Other. The vegetable crops segment held the largest share of the market accounting for 30.5% of the overall revenue in 2019 of Drip Irrigations. For its precise application to crops, drip irrigation has gained significance among field crop growers and thus provides increased benefits such as lower prices, higher profit margins, and lower requirements for water and fertilizer. For growing vegetables, orchard crops, and turf & lawns, drip irrigation proved to be profitable; however, its use in field crops such as maize, sugarcane, and cotton has also been profitable in the last decade. Market growth has also been fuelled by the rising prices of field crops.

Drip Irrigation Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth in greenhouse vegetable production

In order to influence soil moisture, automatic drip irrigation is necessary, especially in the case of specialized greenhouse vegetables. An easy, meticulous method for managing soil moisture and applying water is given by complete automation of drip irrigation systems. Some of the factors that increase the demand for automatic drip irrigation systems are successful time management, elimination of human errors in terms of calculation, and adjustment of available soil moisture levels. In addition, it is anticipated that these systems would raise profits produced per yield. His system has the ability to provide scarce capital with high yields, which has propelled his demand for agricultural use. In addition, government policies to provide drip irrigation subsidies are a major factor driving the development of the global demand for drip irrigation.

Restrain

High initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems

The initial investment costs are high, which makes it uneconomical for low-value crops to use drip irrigation systems. The cost of equipment for drip irrigation varies with the type of crop, location, soil, water conditions, fertigation equipment, and filtration equipment. Based on its high economic value, this method of irrigation is considered to be feasible for horticultural crops and cash crops such as grapes, sugarcane, tomatoes and onions. Owing to the need for vast amounts of piping & filtration equipment, drip irrigation is costly.

Drip Irrigation Market: Regions

Drip Irrigation Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Drip Irrigation Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2018 and it is expected to continue its market dominance in the future due to growing demand from the agriculture industry. North America will be followed by the Asia-Pacific region, while Europe will be ranked third in the drip irrigation market worldwide. The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a significant pace over the forecast period, owing to the government’s incentives and subsidies. In addition, in emerging economies such as China and India, the benefits associated with the use of drip irrigation, such as high yield and low water waste, are driving market growth. In addition, soil erosion restrictions and easy fertilisation are major factors driving the growth of the demand for drip irrigation.

