Drinks Packaging Market Research Insights, Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2026

Global drinks packaging market is set to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for ready to drink products and growing consumptions of alcohol is the factor for the growth of this market.

Drinks packaging are specially designed for the packaging of liquids such as carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, milks, water, functional drinks and others. These packaging are mainly made of materials such as plastic, glass, paperboard, metals and others. There main function is to keep the product fresh and increase their shelf life. Cans, jars pouch, bottle and others are some of the common type of packaging type which is used in drinks packaging. These packaging are usually available in different sizes and shape as per the need of the drinks.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

The Drinks Packaging Market report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing consumption of beverages is driving the market growth

Growing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solution will also act as driver for this market

Increasing usage of stand up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverage is contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Rising adoption of bottled water is also accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will hamper the market growth

Rising awareness about the hazardous packaging products will also restrain the market growth

Strict government rules associated with non- biodegradable product is also hindering the market growth

Conducts Overall DRINKS PACKAGING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Material (Glass, Plastics, Metal, Paperboard, Others),

Packaging Type (Box, Bottle, Cartons, Cans, Pouch, Jars, Others),

Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional Drinks, Juices, Alcoholic, Milk, Water, Energy Drinks, Others)

The DRINKS PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Elopak announced the launch of their new range of aseptic Pure-Pak cartons which are recyclable in nature are made from the natural brown board. The main aim of the launch is to meet growing demand for sustainable and authentic package. They can work on E-PS120A aseptic filling machine and are available in different sizes such as 500ml, 750ml and 1ml.

In November 2018, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited announced that they have acquired 74% of the share of Medco Plast for Packing and Packaging Systems S.A.E from Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E. (MEG) and the Samaha family. Medco Plast is one of the largest manufacturer of injection molded products and closures for soft drink and water. This acquisition will help the company to expand them in the East African PET packaging market.

