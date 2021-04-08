Drinking Water Adsorbents Market is Projected To Reach US$ 698.17 Mn From 2020 To 2027

Growing Demand for Activated Carbon to Escalate Growth of Drinking Water Adsorbents Market during 2020–2027. According to our latest market study on “Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (Zeolite, Clay, Activated Alumina, Activated Carbon, Manganese Oxide, Cellulose, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 511.81 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 698.17 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Adsorbent materials possess the capability to absorb another substance. Adsorbents are extensively used to treat and remove impurities from drinking water, and they help in enhancing the overall water quality. The stringent regulations pertaining to water quality backed by initiatives taken by government to invest in water treatment industries promote the demand for drinking water adsorbents. Further, rapid urbanization coupled with economic growth and rising demand for bio-adsorbents are driving the growth of the drinking water adsorbents market.

Activated carbon can remove natural organic matter (NOM) from drinking water and can be used as an integral component for water filtration systems. Activated carbon has swept across the industrial world and has become an essential component to purify water. Activated carbon is used by both large- and small-scale enterprises. It helps in eliminating impurities from large-scale, community-wide water supplies as well as residential products on a smaller scale. Moreover, due to its exceptionally rare physical properties such as excellent pore properties including high surface area and wide pore size distribution, activated carbon is mostly used as drinking water adsorbents In addition, with the inclusion of carbon and hydrogen in their composition, activated carbon acts as an effective product for removing organic pollutants. Increasing demand for activated carbon for the removal of turbidity and naturally occurring organic matter is expected to propel the growth of the drinking water adsorbents market during the forecast period.

BASF SE; Cyclopure Inc.; Dupont De Nemours, Inc.; Geh Wasserchemie; Kuraray Co. Ltd; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; KMI Zeolite; Lenntech B.V.; Purolite; and TIGG LLC are among the well-established players operating in the global drinking water adsorbents market.

The report includes the segmentation of the global Drinking Water Adsorbents market as follows:

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market, by Product

Zeolite

Clay

Activated Alumina

Activated Carbon

Manganese Oxide

Cellulose

Others

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market, by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Drinking Water Adsorbents Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has been adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemicals & materials industry is one of the major industries that are suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns, as a result of the outbreak pandemic. For instance, China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is also one of the worst affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is restricting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various chemicals & materials sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the chemicals & materials industry, and thus acting as a restraining factor for the growth of various markets related to this industry.

