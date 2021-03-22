Drilling Waste Management Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Global Drilling Waste Management Market size was valued over USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2026 owing to tightening of global drilling waste management regulations coupled with growing environmental concerns towards effective drilling waste management. Waste management activities is dependent on effective drilling and production operations and the successful application of waste management principles is essential for maintaining efficient drilling operations and environmental protection. Growing environmental concerns coupled with increased expenditure from oil & gas companies in exploration and developmental activities are key factors that drive the growth of the world drilling waste management market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations persuading oil & gas companies in implementing effective drilling waste management practices is a factor that will boost the growth of the market. The growth of the market is constrained by high operational cost and other economic challenges along with intense competition. The focus to achieve zero discharge along with growing research & development activities for high-end treatment technology would offer ample opportunities to the waste drilling management market. Scarcity of skilled personnel to manage drilling waste activities is a key market challenge.

Get Sample Copy for Drilling Waste Management and Market Report for 2020 @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=130044&RequestType=Sample

*The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.*

The regional analysis of Drilling Waste Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing number of terrestrial laser scanning technologies being increasingly used by the prominent surveying companies for land surveys across the region. North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2024. Factors such as favorable government infrastructure policy and growth in the service sector in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schlumberger Limited.

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Weatherford International PLC.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Scomi Group Bhd

Hebei Gn Solids Control Co. Ltd.

Newalta Corporation,

Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Secure Energy Services, Inc.

Imdex Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Treatment & Disposal

Solids Control

Containment & Handling

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Drilling Waste Management Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Drilling Waste Management Market by Service, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Drilling Waste Management Market by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Drilling Waste Management Market by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Drilling Waste Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Drilling Waste Management Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Drilling Waste Management Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Drilling Waste Management Market by Service

Chapter 6. Global Drilling Waste Management Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global Drilling Waste Management Market by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Schlumberger Limited.

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Service Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Halliburton Company

8.3.3. Baker Hughes Incorporated

8.3.4. Weatherford International PLC.

8.3.5. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

8.3.6. Scomi Group Bhd

8.3.7. Hebei Gn Solids Control Co. Ltd.

8.3.8. Newalta Corporation,

8.3.9. Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Continued…

Full Research Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Semiconductor-and-Electronics/Drilling-Waste-Management-Market-Research-Analysis-and-Growth-Prediction/Summary

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com