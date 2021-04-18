Drilling Hose Market is Estimated to Grow At The Highest Growth Rate Till 2027

“

Drilling HoseDrilling hose also called Oilfield drilling hose, rotary drilling hose, is hollow, thin-walled, steel or aluminium alloy piping that is used on drilling rigs. It is hollow to allow drilling fluid to be pumped down the hole through the bit and back up the annul-us. It comes in a variety of sizes, strengths, and wall thicknesses, but is typically 27 to 32 feet in length (Range 2). Longer lengths, up to 45 feet, exist (Range 3).

This survey takes into account the value of Drilling Hose generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

Pacific Hoseflex, Shanghai PME Industrial, LUCOHOSE, Hydrasun, Kuriyama, JYM, Hebei Qianli Rubber Products, Hengshui Ruiming Rubber Products, NRP Jones, Jingbo Petroleum Machinery, Shandong Ruhr Hose, Gates Corporation, Alfagomma Spa, Techoses Enterprise, Qingdao Hyrotech Rubber & Plastic Products, Henan Huvlone,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, Class E, Other,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Mining, Oil & Gas, Geological Exploration, Others

1 Drilling Hose Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Drilling Hose

1.2 Drilling Hose Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drilling Hose Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Class A

1.2.3 Class B

1.2.4 Class C

1.2.5 Class D

1.2.6 Class E

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Drilling Hose Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Drilling Hose Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Geological Exploration

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Drilling Hose Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Drilling Hose Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Drilling Hose Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Drilling Hose Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Drilling Hose Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Drilling Hose Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Drilling Hose Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Drilling Hose Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Drilling Hose Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Drilling Hose Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Drilling Hose Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Drilling Hose Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Drilling Hose Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Drilling Hose Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Drilling Hose Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Drilling Hose Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Drilling Hose Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Drilling Hose Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Drilling Hose Production

3.4.1 North America Drilling Hose Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Drilling Hose Production

3.5.1 Europe Drilling Hose Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Drilling Hose Production

3.6.1 China Drilling Hose Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Drilling Hose Production

3.7.1 Japan Drilling Hose Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Drilling Hose Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Drilling Hose Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Drilling Hose Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Drilling Hose Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Drilling Hose Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Drilling Hose Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Drilling Hose Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Drilling Hose Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Drilling Hose Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Drilling Hose Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Drilling Hose Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Drilling Hose Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Drilling Hose Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Pacific Hoseflex

7.1.1 Pacific Hoseflex Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pacific Hoseflex Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Pacific Hoseflex Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Pacific Hoseflex Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Pacific Hoseflex Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Shanghai PME Industrial

7.2.1 Shanghai PME Industrial Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shanghai PME Industrial Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Shanghai PME Industrial Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Shanghai PME Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Shanghai PME Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 LUCOHOSE

7.3.1 LUCOHOSE Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.3.2 LUCOHOSE Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.3.3 LUCOHOSE Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 LUCOHOSE Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 LUCOHOSE Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hydrasun

7.4.1 Hydrasun Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hydrasun Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hydrasun Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hydrasun Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hydrasun Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Kuriyama

7.5.1 Kuriyama Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kuriyama Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Kuriyama Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Kuriyama Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Kuriyama Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 JYM

7.6.1 JYM Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.6.2 JYM Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.6.3 JYM Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 JYM Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 JYM Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hebei Qianli Rubber Products

7.7.1 Hebei Qianli Rubber Products Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hebei Qianli Rubber Products Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hebei Qianli Rubber Products Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Hebei Qianli Rubber Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hebei Qianli Rubber Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Hengshui Ruiming Rubber Products

7.8.1 Hengshui Ruiming Rubber Products Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hengshui Ruiming Rubber Products Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Hengshui Ruiming Rubber Products Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Hengshui Ruiming Rubber Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hengshui Ruiming Rubber Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 NRP Jones

7.9.1 NRP Jones Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.9.2 NRP Jones Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.9.3 NRP Jones Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 NRP Jones Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 NRP Jones Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Jingbo Petroleum Machinery

7.10.1 Jingbo Petroleum Machinery Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jingbo Petroleum Machinery Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Jingbo Petroleum Machinery Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Jingbo Petroleum Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Jingbo Petroleum Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shandong Ruhr Hose

7.11.1 Shandong Ruhr Hose Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shandong Ruhr Hose Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shandong Ruhr Hose Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Shandong Ruhr Hose Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shandong Ruhr Hose Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Gates Corporation

7.12.1 Gates Corporation Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.12.2 Gates Corporation Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Gates Corporation Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Gates Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Gates Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Alfagomma Spa

7.13.1 Alfagomma Spa Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.13.2 Alfagomma Spa Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Alfagomma Spa Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Alfagomma Spa Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Alfagomma Spa Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Techoses Enterprise

7.14.1 Techoses Enterprise Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.14.2 Techoses Enterprise Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Techoses Enterprise Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Techoses Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Techoses Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Qingdao Hyrotech Rubber & Plastic Products

7.15.1 Qingdao Hyrotech Rubber & Plastic Products Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.15.2 Qingdao Hyrotech Rubber & Plastic Products Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Qingdao Hyrotech Rubber & Plastic Products Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Qingdao Hyrotech Rubber & Plastic Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Qingdao Hyrotech Rubber & Plastic Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Henan Huvlone

7.16.1 Henan Huvlone Drilling Hose Corporation Information

7.16.2 Henan Huvlone Drilling Hose Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Henan Huvlone Drilling Hose Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Henan Huvlone Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Henan Huvlone Recent Developments/Updates

8 Drilling Hose Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Drilling Hose Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Drilling Hose

8.4 Drilling Hose Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Drilling Hose Distributors List

9.3 Drilling Hose Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drilling Hose Industry Trends

10.2 Drilling Hose Growth Drivers

10.3 Drilling Hose Market Challenges

10.4 Drilling Hose Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Drilling Hose by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Drilling Hose Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Drilling Hose Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Drilling Hose Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Drilling Hose Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Drilling Hose

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Drilling Hose by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Drilling Hose by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Drilling Hose by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Drilling Hose by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Drilling Hose by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Drilling Hose by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Drilling Hose by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Drilling Hose by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

