Drill Bit Market 2020 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, National-Oilwell Varco Inc.

The Drill Bit Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Drill Bit report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Drill Bit report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The drill bit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11.64% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Drill Bit Market: Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, National-Oilwell Varco Inc., Sandvik AB, Rockpecker Limited, Baker Hughes Company, Xi’an Landrill Oil Tools Co. Ltd, Varel International Energy Services Inc., Ulterra Drilling Technologies LP, and others.

Key Market Trends

Fixed Cutter Bits are Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

– Fixed cutter bits have no moving parts or bearings, unlike roller cone bits. The cutters are permanently mounted onto blades, which are integral to the structure of the bit. Polycrystalline Diamond Compact (PDC) bits dominate this category and hold a much higher market share than Roller Cone Bits in the current drill bit market.

– Since the invention of the polycrystalline diamond compact (PDC) by General Electric in 1971, this technology has impacted nearly all material removal industries. After its introduction into the drilling industry at Hughes Tool Co. (HTC) by GE Carboloy in late 1972, the PDC cutter and bit technology have progressed slowly for several years.

– Another contributor to the massive success of the PDC drill bit was the development of computer models, which helped to design and understand the behavior of PDC bits. Since 2000, PDC bits have rapidly expanded in oil and gas applications. Formations considered un-drillable a few years earlier are being drilled economically and reliably.

– The PDC bits can penetrate formations with hard interbedded streaks. As PDC is considered to be the best suit for shale drilling, the ongoing rapid developments in shale business have aided the growth of the PDC drill bit market in the past 20 years. PDC bits are now being used in s majority of North American land drilling applications.

– The fixed cutter bits segment is estimated to experience a high demand growth rate and is expected to continue dominating the drill bit market during the forecast period.

North America Dominating the Market

– In North America comprises developed economies with substantial oil & gas resources. The United States is one of the largest producers of crude oil and natural gas, which accounted for around 16.2% and 21.5% of global production respectively in 2018. The production surged in 2017-2018, mainly due to robust drilling in its shale reserves, led by Permian basin.

– As the demand for drill bits is directly related to the oil & gas activities, increased oil & gas exploration and production has resulted in higher demand for drill bits in the United States.

– The unique extended-reach horizontal shale drilling application has created a new set of specific challenges. The drilling challenges in shale formations are now very easily being mitigated by the use of PDC drill bits. Drillers in the region are working in tandem with drill bit manufacturers to optimize the drill bit usage.

– Furthermore, in Canada, new investment in new oil & gas projects witnessed a significant decrease from the 2014-2016 period, the rebound of oil prices to a sustainable level is expected to increase the upstream exploration & production (E&P) activities, particularly in the oil sands and shale areas.

– Therefore, North America is expected to be the dominant player in the drill bit market, supported by increasing oil & gas exploration activities during the forecast period.

