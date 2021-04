Dried Fruit Extracts Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in the next Upcoming year

Growing consumer demand for natural products from food as well as cosmetic industry has led to the development of dried fruit extracts market. Several dried fruit extracts such as apricot extracts, dates extract, raisins extract and others are gaining increasing application for flavoring and nutrition in food, beverages, bakery, confectionary, pharmacy, and health industry. Further, rising demand for products such as dried fruit chips in the recent times is expected to bode well with the progress of dried fruits extract market. As dry fruits offer excellent nutritional as well as natural anti-oxidant properties, their extracts are widely used in cosmetic manufacturing.

Shifting consumer preference towards natural ingredients over the artificial ones in cosmetics and personal care products is likely to influence the growth of dried fruit extracts market. Improved product information along with increasing product visibility in various regions across the world on the coattails of penetration of online stores will possibly increase the adoption new products such as dried fruit extracts. In addition, easier accessibility to wide array of food and other products is likely to boost growth of the dried fruit extracts market. Growing exports of dry fruits, especially in emerging economies will continue to shape the future of dried fruit extracts market.

Global Dried Fruit Extract Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global dried fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global dried fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of end-use, the global fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

Food Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Household

On the basis of distribution channel, the global dried fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental stores

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Online retail

On the basis of region, the global dried fruit extracts market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Dried Fruit Extracts Market: Key Players: Some of the key players operating in the dried fruit extracts market are Archer Daniels Midland, Doehler, Graceland Fruit, Kanegrade, Sweet Dried Fruit, Inc., Monk Fruit Corp., Ever Organic, Plant Lipids, Nikken, Van Drunen Farms, and others are introducing new alternatives and elaborating the benefits of dried fruit extracts among the consumers thus, taking over smaller companies leading to expansion.

Brief Approach to Research

PMR will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

