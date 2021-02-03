Dried Cranberry Market is projected to reach US$ 1,898.9 million and Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period 2021-2027

The dried cranberry market was valued at US$ 1,207.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,898.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Dried cranberries are made by partially dehydrating fresh cranberries, which are red, tart berries. They are mostly used in trail mix, salads, bread, cereals, smoothies, juices, and baked food to enhance their taste. Dried cranberries are consumed as snacks in the North American countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. They are most popular in the US and are commonly consumed during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Similar to other dried fruits, cranberries are a good source of fibers and antioxidants. The commercially produced dried cranberries contain added sugar, and they may also be coated in vegetable oil to keep them from sticking together.

Key Players:

Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc. Decas Cranberry Products, Inc. Fruit d’Or Graceland Fruit Inc. Honestly Cranberry Mariana Packaging Company Meduri Farms Inc. Ocean Spray Wetherby Cranberry Company Wonderland Foods

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dried cranberry market in 2019. It is the largest producer and exporter of fresh and processed cranberries worldwide, and the yields are mainly exported to European and Asia countries. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of cranberries. Moreover, the growing demand for foodstuffs and cosmetics with portions or extracts of natural products is further projected to boost the demand for dried cranberries in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

