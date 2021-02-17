Dried Blueberries Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis by 2026| KAREN’S NATURALS, True Blue Farms, Graceland Fruit

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dried blueberries market are KAREN’S NATURALS, True Blue Farms, Graceland Fruit, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Oregon Berry Packing, Inc., Kiantama Oy, Royal Nut Company, Del Monte Food, Inc., Shoreline Fruit, CAL-SAN Enterprises, Ltd., Helsu foods, MEDURI FARMS, Naturipe Farms, LLC., OSKRI Corporation, Beprepared, Traina Foods, angas park, Eden Foods, Tesco.com among others.

Global dried blueberries market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of dried blueberries in the food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics industries. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Dried blueberries are used in several applications in the dietary supplements, cosmetic, personal care products, food processing industry and retail use. Dried blueberries are attained after removing the water content from berries using various drying methods such as solar drying, microwave drying, freeze drying and vacuum drying. The drying process helps in enhancing the nutritional level, flavour, health benefits and shelf life of blueberries. Dried blueberries are considered as a rich source of the anthocyanins, which are the potent phytochemicals and give the berries blue colour.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The widening expanse of the real food movement is driving the market growth

Enhanced nutritional value and flavour of the dried blueberries is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Growing wellness and health consciousness among the people is boosting the market

The alteration in the dietary habits of the customers is escalating the market growth

Volatile production of the dried blueberries is expected to restrain the market growth

Consequent high pricing of the products is also expected to hinder the market growth

Limited supply of blueberries in specific regions can restrain the market demand

By Nature (Organic, Conventional),

Form (Slices & Granulates, Powder, Whole Dried Fruits),

End User (Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal & Snack Bars, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Dietary Supplements, Foodservice Providers, Retail, Others),

Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Forecourt Retailers, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Independent Small Groceries, Other Grocery Retailers, Online Retailing)

The DRIED BLUEBERRIES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2017, Hortifrut announced the acquisition of blueberry business of the Talsa S.A. This merger would offer Naturipe and Hortifrut Brand a unique position in the industry allowing top quality products and facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Europe, Argentina, Asia, and the U.S. and would help in strengthening the position of the company in Peru

In April 2016, Naturipe Farms partners Hortifrut S.A. and Munger Brothers, LLC signed a memorandum for merging the Munger’s berry business along with Hortifrut, S.A. This integration will offer greater capabilities and synergies to the Naturipe Farms organization thereby implementing various new berry advancement projects focusing on the proprietary varieties. This strategy will help in the expansion of the company

