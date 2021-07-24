Dreyer argues for new warning value in corona policy | free press

The incidence is an important figure in the corona pandemic. But now more and more people are getting vaccinated. SPD politician Dreyer argues for better warning values ​​to assess the situation.

Duesseldorf (dpa) – Given the growing number of people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) has spoken out in favor of adjusted assessment criteria in the corona policy.

“We are of course also watching the increasing number of infections with care,” she told the Rheinische Post (Saturday). “Yet the incidence today says much less about the risk of disease and the possible burden on the health system than six months ago, because more and more people are being vaccinated.”

The incidence remains important, but needs to be linked to the situation in the hospitals, Dreyer said. This states who will be admitted there and who must go to intensive care. “The federal states must work together with the federal government to arrive at a new warning value. We need to agree on a nationwide settlement soon.” Dreyer praised a system proposed by Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig (SPD), as a “very smart traffic light system”. “This is exactly the kind of orientation we want need nationwide.”

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a traffic light model applies that takes into account the seven-day incidence, the number of Covid patients in hospital and the use of the intensive care units. The federal government has already announced that in the future more attention will be paid to values ​​such as hospital admissions.

The deputy chairman of the SPD faction, Dirk Wiese, supported Dreyer’s demand on Saturday. «As vaccination progresses, increasing incidence loses its informational value. The SPD faction has therefore been calling for months to supplement the incidence value with further criteria for measures to protect against the corona virus,” said Wiese. He mentioned hospital occupancy, the workload of the intensive care units and the progress of the vaccination as further criteria.