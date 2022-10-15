Dream’s 5 most controversial moments of 2022 so far

Clay “Dream” has been trending on social media for fairly a while, particularly after the much-anticipated face reveal. The extraordinarily widespread Minecraft content material creator and streamer has just lately crossed the 31 million-subscriber mark on YouTube, marking one other milestone in his profession.

Since blowing up on the web between 2019-20, the streamer has loved a meteoric rise to fame. However the street to success has had fairly a number of bumps and controversies, such because the notorious speedrun scandal identified by virtually everybody within the gaming neighborhood.

With Dream as soon as once more trending after a extremely profitable TwitchCon meet and greet, listed here are a number of the greatest controversies he is been a part of in 2022 alone.

5 of Dream’s greatest controversies in 2022

5) Out of context doxxing remark

“In case you get doxxed, don’t fret about, it as a result of nobody got here to MY home and threatened ME who has much more followers than you” – Dream 2022 “In case you get doxxed, don’t fret about, it as a result of nobody got here to MY home and threatened ME who has much more followers than you”- Dream 2022 https://t.co/QTvwTZbBwe

In April 2022 a clip of Dream’s rant about Doxxer’s gained traction on the web after folks misconstrued it for the YouTuber downplaying the victimhood of smaller content material creators who get doxxed or threatened on-line. Within the clip, the Minecraft streamer may be heard stating:

“In case you are an individual on Twitter, and you’ve got seven followers, you get doxxed on Twitter. Um, the percentages of getting one thing occur to you in your life is so astronomically small that it is not even price worrying about.”

Understandably, the feedback didn’t sit nicely with the vast majority of viewers. Many opined {that a} creator with hundreds of thousands of subscribers should not be bullying smaller customers on the web, realizing full nicely that the previous’s large fanbase can and will find yourself harassing the latter.

Simply because folks clipped one 10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context from my stream final evening, right here's my repeated stance on doxing for my total profession, and what was really mentioned yesterday: Simply because folks clipped one 10 second poorly worded clip of reassurance out of context from my stream final evening, right here's my repeated stance on doxing for my total profession, and what was really mentioned yesterday: https://t.co/qa4wiIesIb

To his credit score, Dream did tackle this on a livestream the place he defended himself by stating that his phrases had been taken out of context and that he does not endorse doxxing in any manner.

4) Previous political beliefs

After turning into broadly identified within the gaming neighborhood, many individuals following Dream discovered that the streamer had up to now subscribed to some socio-political insurance policies of former US President Donald Trump. The incident had already culminated in a doxing incident final yr however was introduced up once more this yr.

After I was a child I assumed it was a good suggestion to stay a stapler in an influence outlet once I was grounded and it ruined the facility utterly and shocked tf out of me I used to be an IDIOT once I was a child, please overlook I even existed when you knew of me again then, not to mention OPINIONS I had After I was a child I assumed it was a good suggestion to stay a stapler in an influence outlet once I was grounded and it ruined the facility utterly and shocked tf out of meI was an IDIOT once I was a child, please overlook I even existed when you knew of me again then, not to mention OPINIONS I had

This tweet from July exhibits the content material creator attempting to distance himself from the opinions and views he is held up to now. He emphasised how dumb he was as a child and introduced a childhood reminiscence as an analogy.

Calling on folks to overlook him, he posted a tweet saying:

“I used to be an IDIOT once I was a child, please overlook I even existed when you knew of me again then, not to mention OPINIONS I had.”

3) Promoting child footage as merch

Final month, the Minecraft legend confronted lots of backlash on social media after sure folks objected to how he was dealing with his merch. For a extremely widespread streamer like him, it’s only pure for the followers to indicate their help by shopping for lots of his merchandise. However a bracelet containing Dream’s footage from when he was a toddler left many individuals disgusted.

Minecraft content material creator Jawsh’s tweet criticizing the bracelet(Picture through Its_Jawsh/Twitter)

The product in query was a bracelet with its image on it and an added perk was that it contained a USB flash drive in a compartment embedded into it. The contents of the flash drive had been described as:

“Contents embrace Child footage, some chapters from Dream’s previous books, childhood emails, previous gaming screenshots, footage/memes from Dream’s digicam roll and extra!”

Many did not really feel proper that he would commercialize his personal footage from when he was a child and felt it was fairly distasteful to be promoting it to followers for nearly $41.

2) Alleged homophobia

The extremely widespread streamer was caught up in yet one more controversy after a tweet of his was seen as homophobic by many on Twitter. The put up in query was in response to a thread about HasanAbi getting restricted on YouTube. The streamer later took to his stream to handle these severe allegations.

The streamer took to his essential account to make clear his stance on the LGBTQ+ neighborhood. Clay acknowledged that he’s not homophobic and that individuals had been misconstruing his sarcastic put up, making enjoyable of homophobes for precise homophobia:

“Solely Twitter can confuse mocking homophobia in clear help of homosexual folks.”

For extra about the entire controversy, learn this.

1) #Dreamisafreak: Allegations of grooming

Maybe essentially the most egregious of controversies to do with the streamer occurred on October 14 because of which the hastag #Dreamisafreak began trending on Twitter. Twitter consumer Anastasia “oxeclean” got here ahead and shared many DMs, accusing the favored Minecrafter of grooming her when she was 17.

Based on Anastasia, she was underage on the time and was made to really feel extremely uncomfortable by the streamer’s overtures. After privating her account, one other consumer by the title “burner” uploaded a bunch of screenshots and one in all them reads:

“None of it’s acceptable for a ‘fan’ and influencer to be this shut, particularly since I used to be nonetheless 17 and at school and he knew that. It crosses the road when he is sending me his large home/inviting me. The worst of flirt that I recall was on Snapchat and clearly these delete.”

Dream has but to defend himself and it’s nonetheless unclear whether or not or not proceedings will take the type of authorized motion. Learn this for a extra in-depth have a look at the allegations and evaluation of extra of Anastasia’s tweets.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



