Dream Team Updates Twitter account allegedly gets shut down amid grooming controversy

Controversy surrounding Minecraft star Clay “Dream” continues additional because the Dream Workforce Updates Twitter account was allegedly shut down following grooming and pedophillia allegations.

Twitter account @DWTUPDATEE not exists as of October 16, 2022 (Picture through Sportskeeda)

Earlier than getting shut down, Twitter account @DWTUPDATEE shared a three-part replace relating to Clay’s most up-to-date accusations.

The administrator of the account claimed that the YouTuber is a “disgusting groomer,” who has been “inappropriately DMing (straight messaging)” the youthful viewers on completely different social media platforms.

What did the Dream Updates Account say earlier than getting allegedly shut down?

Within the now-deleted social media submit, the administrator of the updates account offered their tackle the continued grooming and pedophillia allegations towards the Minecraft YouTuber:

“TW/groominng. Hey guys, I am certain a variety of you guys are conscious of the situtaion that is presently occurring. Should you’re not, that info has been linked beneath. TLDR (Too Lengthy; Did not Learn): Dream is a disgusting groomer who has been inappropirately DMing his youthful followers by Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.”

The administrator adopted up by claiming that they “did not really feel comfy” about sharing day by day updates for the content material creator, and that Clay’s response to the accusations can be the “final replace”:

“We, as admins, do not feel comfy updating on this man anymore. Our final replace might be his response to this case. We’re sending love out to all of you, take all of the breaks that you just want and we hope that victims, and anybody who has ever skilled one thing so vile, are capable of finding the happiness they deserve.”

On-line group reacts to the replace accounts getting allegedly eliminated

The removing of the updates account went viral on Twitter, with quite a few Minecraft group members offering their tackle the matter.

Twitter consumer @c3rise_cc expressed their sentiments, stating that the account ought to “keep gone” after the directors known as the YouTuber “disgusting” with none correct proof:

dream updates don't come again, calling him disgusting when your whole followers adopted you due to dream.. particularly with out correct proof, STAY GONE.

The social media submit attracted greater than 180 replies. Some group members shared their help for the Minecraft icon by utilizing the hashtag #SUPPORTDREAM:

Twitter consumer @xxMarleyKxx claimed that the admistrator’s response was “rash and surprising” since they didn’t await Clay’s official assertion relating to the matter:

On-line group member shares their ideas on the removing of the YouTuber’s replace account (Picture through Twitter)

@xxMarleyKxx @c3rise_cc they usually KNEW individuals went to them for something Dream associated, ofc their opinion would simply affect theirs

Listed here are some extra related fan reactions from Twitter:



Somebody was being emotional @c3rise_cc Truthfully they switched up SO FAST with out even listening to him out like bro give him at the very least time to response.

@c3rise_cc it was so heartbreaking after they did that, i genuinely liked that replace acc. all of the bits dream made about hating them have been so enjoyable i cant perceive why they'd activate him so early on when he hadn't even mentioned something but 🙁

bc i liked that account. they even mentioned that earlier than he posted about all of this like be fr @c3rise_cc LITERALLY as quickly as i noticed "disgusting" i used to be like 😐😧 bc i liked that account. they even mentioned that earlier than he posted about all of this like be fr

Dream made headlines on October 12, after a burner Twitter account shared some archived posts by Twitter consumer Anastasia (@oxeclean).

She claimed that the web influencer revealed his face to her two years in the past, and accused him of connecting along with her when she was a minor by his private Snapchat quantity and Twitter deal with.

The next day (October 13), Clay launched a TwitLonger assertion and revealed that the direct messages have been actual. Nevertheless, he slammed the intense grooming allegations towards him.



