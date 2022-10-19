Dream and Technoblade’s father collaborate on livestream, host a fundraiser for cancer treatment

Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” and Technoblade’s father took to a shock fundraiser livestream lower than 24 hours in the past to rejoice the great profession of the late YouTuber, Technoblade. He was a Minecraft content material creator who misplaced his life at 23 after succumbing to most cancers earlier this yr. The YouTuber had been affected by a uncommon kind of most cancers known as sarcoma.

Following his premature demise, the YouTuber’s father shared a ultimate video on the previous’s channel to share the tragic information with the group. After the gamer’s unlucky dying, his father was not lively on social media. Nonetheless, in a shock livestream on Dream’s channel, each Clay and Technoblade’s dad talked in regards to the YouTuber and tried to lift consciousness about most cancers.

Dream and Technoblade’s dad increase most cancers consciousness

In an hour-long reside stream, the duo mentioned a number of subjects, corresponding to their recollections of the late YouTuber in addition to the significance of spreading details about most cancers.

It must be famous that this was Dream’s first ever livestream video after he revealed his face on his channel. This was additionally Technoblade’s dad’s first ever look on a livestream. The video has already acquired over 2.2 million views in underneath 10 hours, making it a vastly well-received one.

The pair promoted a number of most cancers analysis organizations, together with the Sarcoma Basis. The video description additionally features a hyperlink to Technoblade’s web site by means of which followers should purchase his merch. All income collected from his merch will go to most cancers analysis packages.

Within the video, Technoblade’s dad additionally recounted a couple of memorable moments involving his son. He revealed that no matter how painful Alex’s final week of life was, he didn’t want for it to be “cemented” in his reminiscence. He stated:

“The final week of his life was principally painful. I don’t need the final week of his life to be the factor that cements itself in my head.”

Your complete livestream managed to lift hundreds of {dollars}. One Twitter consumer recorded that the add had managed to garner over $35K.

The video additionally included a couple of informal moments. At one level, Technoblade’s father seemed into the digicam to jocularly state that the stream was sponsored by most cancers:

Followers react to livestream

Contemplating that each Technoblade and Dream have been regarded as on-line rivals, the livestream from the latter was a considerate one. Followers supplied their reactions to assist and amplify the attain of the stream. Listed below are a number of the responses:

Followers react to the reside stream (Picture by way of YouTube)

Viewers additionally shared their reactions on Twitter:

@sbiupdating Bruh I can’t emotionally deal with this proper now. However I hope it’s an exquisite video. @sbiupdating Bruh I can’t emotionally deal with this proper now. However I hope it’s an exquisite video. 💜

youtu.be/H75gRb0a5yY I miss him a lot. Techno has been my idol and Dream has the crown. Which means that he's the one to proceed his legacy with us. I used to be so glad to see this, with the drama occurring. I feel we must always depart it for a bit and give attention to this.

YouTube has additionally introduced that will probably be releasing a tribute video centered on Technoblade on October 28 to rejoice the ninth anniversary of the late content material creator’s channel.

