Dream accepts that some of the chat screenshots are real, slams grooming allegations

Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” issued a public assertion in his protection, stating that the accusatory claims of him being a “groomer” had been false. For context, a Twitter consumer named Anastasia (@oxeclean) launched a sequence of screenshots from 2020. Within the screenshots, the favored YouTuber seems to have despatched Anastasia a few suggestive texts. Anastasia claimed that she was 17 on the time. Following the leaked screenshots, the hashtag #Dreamisafreak started trending on Twitter.

The creator took to his alternate Twitter account to share a Twitlonger hyperlink to an announcement by which he responds to the allegations. Within the submit, the YouTuber acknowledged that the Twitter DMs had been “actual” and that there have been no “inappropriate” gestures from his finish.:

“Yesterday, a thread was posted that had screenshots of twitter dms from me from 2020. I imagine these dms are actual.”

He additionally reiterated that, to his information, Anastasia was 18 on the time. Dream additionally made it clear that the iMessage DMs from the TikTok account couldn’t probably have been from him:

“A part of this thread consists of cringey flirt textual content messages (once more, after they had been 18) that had been supposedly from me, as a result of it says that it’s from their contacts after they go to my tiktok. that is unimaginable since I take advantage of a google voice quantity on my tiktok account which doesn’t have the power to iMessage.”

Dream defends himself, states that he’s not responsible of “grooming”

As acknowledged earlier, Dream shared an elaborate message together with his followers documenting his perspective on the sequence of occasions. Though Anastasia had beforehand claimed that she was a minor on the time of the texts, Dream’s model of the story acknowledged that the alleged sufferer was of authorized age.

Moreover, Clay additionally commented that the messages that had been exchanged shouldn’t be categorized as being “inappropriate.” He added that for the reason that texts had been shared at a time when each the people concerned had been quite younger, they had been not more than “cringy” flirtations.

Dream maintained that the girl in query was 18, at the least in response to her bio, on the time of the incident. He talked in regards to the Instagram DMs within the second thread of the submit that he confirmed had been actual:

“The second thread had instagram dms from me, once more, having pleasant regular dialog and nothing inappropriate. I imagine these messages are actual as nicely. As soon as once more, she was 18 years previous, says she was 18 years previous, and even had a boyfriend whereas she was pleasant with me.”

Moreover, he introduced that shifting ahead, he could be utilizing a model new Snapchat account that might solely embrace his pals and acquaintances. He concluded his Twitlonger by offering his ideas on the precise victims of “pedophilia” and “grooming.”

Followers react to the drama

Your complete drama has generated a bunch of polarized feedback and reactions. As acknowledged earlier, #Dreamisafreak was trending yesterday following the preliminary leaks.

Listed below are some reactions on Twitter:

this fandom talks loads about dream having a sample of responding emotionally at first and that he ought to take his time to offer a correct response, however fails to see their very own pattern of reacting emotionally, assuming the worst and being those urging him to offer a response asap

// grooming whether or not dream is harmless or not, everybody will keep in mind the way you acted about it. a few of you actually confirmed your true faces god bless // groomingwhether dream is harmless or not, everybody will keep in mind the way you acted about it. a few of you actually confirmed your true faces god bless 🙏

idk what to imagine however dropping dream appears like i’m dropping a chunk of myself idk what to imagine however dropping dream appears like i’m dropping a chunk of myself

i perceive that dream’s first response is to get offended and upset and simply deny it however he wants to truly handle and discuss it as a result of simply saying that it’s not true and that he helps “precise” victims isn’t reducing it. i perceive that dream’s first response is to get offended and upset and simply deny it however he wants to truly handle and discuss it as a result of simply saying that it’s not true and that he helps “precise” victims isn’t reducing it.

im very cautious abt her proof bc a few of it isn't including up and her saying she had no extra to indicate then now she does? she was a fan a pair days in the past? she appears to simply attempt to one up dream which doesn't match sufferer behaviour im simply very confused at all of it

dream shouldn’t be the face of the minecraft neighborhood dream shouldn’t be the face of the minecraft neighborhood

From the appears of it, the feedback look like essential of Clay’s Twitlonger submit. It stays to be seen if the alleged sufferer will come ahead to make any further feedback.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



