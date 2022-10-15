Dream accepts that some of the chat screenshots are real, slams grooming allegations
Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” issued a public assertion in his protection, stating that the accusatory claims of him being a “groomer” had been false. For context, a Twitter consumer named Anastasia (@oxeclean) launched a sequence of screenshots from 2020. Within the screenshots, the favored YouTuber seems to have despatched Anastasia a few suggestive texts. Anastasia claimed that she was 17 on the time. Following the leaked screenshots, the hashtag #Dreamisafreak started trending on Twitter.
The creator took to his alternate Twitter account to share a Twitlonger hyperlink to an announcement by which he responds to the allegations. Within the submit, the YouTuber acknowledged that the Twitter DMs had been “actual” and that there have been no “inappropriate” gestures from his finish.:
“Yesterday, a thread was posted that had screenshots of twitter dms from me from 2020. I imagine these dms are actual.”
He additionally reiterated that, to his information, Anastasia was 18 on the time. Dream additionally made it clear that the iMessage DMs from the TikTok account couldn’t probably have been from him:
“A part of this thread consists of cringey flirt textual content messages (once more, after they had been 18) that had been supposedly from me, as a result of it says that it’s from their contacts after they go to my tiktok. that is unimaginable since I take advantage of a google voice quantity on my tiktok account which doesn’t have the power to iMessage.”
Dream defends himself, states that he’s not responsible of “grooming”
As acknowledged earlier, Dream shared an elaborate message together with his followers documenting his perspective on the sequence of occasions. Though Anastasia had beforehand claimed that she was a minor on the time of the texts, Dream’s model of the story acknowledged that the alleged sufferer was of authorized age.
Moreover, Clay additionally commented that the messages that had been exchanged shouldn’t be categorized as being “inappropriate.” He added that for the reason that texts had been shared at a time when each the people concerned had been quite younger, they had been not more than “cringy” flirtations.
Dream maintained that the girl in query was 18, at the least in response to her bio, on the time of the incident. He talked in regards to the Instagram DMs within the second thread of the submit that he confirmed had been actual:
“The second thread had instagram dms from me, once more, having pleasant regular dialog and nothing inappropriate. I imagine these messages are actual as nicely. As soon as once more, she was 18 years previous, says she was 18 years previous, and even had a boyfriend whereas she was pleasant with me.”
Moreover, he introduced that shifting ahead, he could be utilizing a model new Snapchat account that might solely embrace his pals and acquaintances. He concluded his Twitlonger by offering his ideas on the precise victims of “pedophilia” and “grooming.”
Followers react to the drama
Your complete drama has generated a bunch of polarized feedback and reactions. As acknowledged earlier, #Dreamisafreak was trending yesterday following the preliminary leaks.
Listed below are some reactions on Twitter:
From the appears of it, the feedback look like essential of Clay’s Twitlonger submit. It stays to be seen if the alleged sufferer will come ahead to make any further feedback.