Dramatic video shows a Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode

A screenshot from a video exhibiting grenades being dropped on a Russian soldier.TpyxaNews/Twitter

A video seems to point out a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, having grenades dropped on him from a drone.

The person grabs two grenades and tosses them away earlier than they explode.

The video was extensively shared by Russian retailers and bloggers for instance of braveness.

A video seems to point out a Russian soldier in Ukraine grabbing and tossing away grenades dropped on him by an assault drone moments earlier than they explode.

Within the video, a Russian soldier seems to be mendacity alone in a trench when a Ukrainian drone targets him with a grenade. With solely moments to spare, the soldier grabs the grenade together with his naked fingers and flings it away.

Later within the video, one other grenade falls into the soldier’s lap, and he grabs it and tosses it away simply earlier than it explodes close by.

It isn’t clear the place the video originated, but it surely has been extensively shared on-line by Western retailers and pro-Kremlin bloggers and retailers who touted it for instance of Russian braveness.

Grenades sometimes detonate inside 3-5 seconds of the pin is eliminated, which implies there are only some seconds to react.

The federal government of Russia’s Leningrad area issued an announcement praising the soldier’s fast reactions and figuring out him, in response to the Russian newspaper Pravda.

“We’re happy with the braveness and the response of our fellow countryman — infantryman Alexei from the 138th motorized rifle brigade stationed within the village of Kamenka, Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad area. We thank the commanders for coaching! We want nice navy luck to all of the fighters of the brigade,” an announcement from the federal government of the Leningrad Area mentioned.

Russian outlet Sign wrote on Telegram that the video was filmed within the Ukrainian village Mala Rohan, in Kharkiv Oblast, within the spring.

He added that the soldier was alive and nicely.

The video is circulating on-line as Russia continues to expertise battlefield setbacks in Ukraine, most not too long ago the withdrawal of troops from Kherson, the primary main metropolis captured by Russia after it started its invasion in February.

Ukraine has taken again territory within the east and south by way of a sequence of profitable counter-offensives amid experiences of low morale and a excessive loss of life toll of Russian troopers.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider