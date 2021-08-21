Dramatic scenes in Kabul: baby rescued over wall | free press

Dramatic scenes continue at Kabul airport. A video clip that circulated on social and US media showed a mob handing a baby over a barbed wire wall to the US military.

A soldier grabbed the baby by the right arm and passed it on to colleagues. A US Marines spokesman confirmed Friday that the soldier in the clip was a member of one of their units. The baby had been taken to an on-site medical post. Upon request, the spokesperson initially did not comment on the circumstances of the scene – what about the child’s parents, for example.

A spokesman for the US Department of Defense later said in Washington that a parent of the child at the time asked US soldiers for help because the baby was sick. The child was taken to hospital on the spot and treated there. It was later returned to the father. The spokesman said he had no further details about the father and the child and did not know where they were now. On the part of the US military, it was an “act of compassion” in an emergency.

Thousands of Afghans have been crowding the Kabul airport for days – hoping to get to safety with evacuation flights of Western troops after the militant Islamist Taliban took power. Many people’s nerves are also on edge as time pressures mount: The US actually wants to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by August 31. And the evacuation flights from Kabul depend on the protection of the several thousand American soldiers.