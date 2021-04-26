Dramatic Corona Situation in India – Berlin rushes to help | Free press

New Delhi (AP) – A dramatic increase in the number of Covid deaths in India has led to an overload of crematoria in the capital, New Delhi.

Many funeral homes reported that they needed to build more platforms to place funeral pyres. Because crematorium workers are overworked, even the relatives of the deceased have to help bring wood, the broadcaster NDTV reports. Germany has pledged to help hospitals that often lack oxygen and medicines.

According to official figures, recorded new corona infections in India hit global highs five days in a row – most recently rising to over 350,000 within 24 hours. 2,800 people died during this period with or from Corona. In absolute figures, the world’s largest democracy with its 1.3 billion inhabitants registered more than 17 million infections. So the country is hardest hit by the pandemic behind the US. Indian media believes the actual number of victims is still well above official statistics.

There has been a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds for days. Corona patients sometimes die in front of hospitals in New Delhi and other cities. Family members are desperately trying to buy oxygen themselves – for example on the black market for many times the normal price.

In view of this escalation, Germany has pledged aid to the country. “Within the federal government and in discussions with companies, we do everything we can to provide support as quickly as possible, for example with oxygen and medication,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) of the Rheinische Post.

Federal Minister of Development Cooperation Gerd Müller also expressed his condolences. “In this dramatic situation we are on the side of India in the fight against the corona mutation. Because we only beat the virus together or not at all, ”the CSU politician told the papers of the Funke media group. “We are currently funding the purchase and installation of oxygen systems in Northeast India and the expansion of the medical cold chain for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.”

The US also wants to provide raw materials for vaccines, drugs, rapid tests, ventilators and protective equipment, and help with oxygen supply, as the White House announced.

The rapid spread of the epidemic in India could be the result of, among other things, the virus variant B.1.617 there. The World Health Organization (WHO) is monitoring them and some infections with B.1.617 have already been registered in Germany. Scientists fear that those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered may be less protected from infection. However, there are only a few data on the danger of B.1.617.

Widespread carelessness may also have played a role in the rapid spread of corona in India. There were long mass events for regional elections and religious festivals without masks and spaces. In addition, only under 10 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine – even though the country produces vaccines on a large scale.

Germany and other countries have severely restricted access from India in view of the virus variant there. “It was true that we acted quickly to stop the entry of the new mutation in Germany”, Maas emphasizes.