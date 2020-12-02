DRAM Market Size, Share | Business Strategies & Industry Trends -2027
The global DRAM market size is experiencing a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. DRAM is an abbreviation for dynamic random-access memory. DRAM consists of capacitors and transistors that are used to store every bit of data
The global DRAM market is segmented into type, technology, application, end user and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into synchronous DRAM, Burst Extended Data Output, Extended Data Output, Asynchronous DRAM and Fast Page Mode. In terms of technology, the market is sub-divided into DDR4, DDR3, DDR5/GDDR5 and DDR2. Based on application, the market is bifurcated further into Mobile Phones, PCs/laptops, Gaming Consoles and Networking Devices and others.
The parties can request the sample report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dram-market-A06300?utm_source=mccourier&utm_medium=Khadija
The global DRAM market is segmented into type, technology, application, end user and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into synchronous DRAM, Burst Extended Data Output, Extended Data Output, Asynchronous DRAM and Fast Page Mode. In terms of technology, the market is sub-divided into DDR4, DDR3, DDR5/GDDR5 and DDR2. Based on application, the market is bifurcated further into Mobile Phones, PCs/laptops, Gaming Consoles and Networking Devices and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented IT & telecommunication, defense & aerospace, media & entertainment, medical & healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key players of the DRAM market analyzed in the research include SK Hynix Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Powerchip Technology Corporation, Kingston Technology Corporation, ATP Electronics, Inc., Winbond Electronics Corporation, and Transcend Information, Inc. The players have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.
Top impacting factors:
Adoption of advanced semiconductor technology in different computing devices, need for higher grade of storage for efficient information management, and increased demand for electronic gadgets in consumer electronics are the factors that drive the global DRAM market. However, complex manufacturing process for DRAM hinders the market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of IoT and AI, and emerging trends towards wearable devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.
Contact:
David Correa
Portland, OR, United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
For Avenue Membership information:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details?utm_source=Semiconductors&utm_medium=Khadija