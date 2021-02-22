DRAM Market: Emerging Growth Rate, Application, Market Share And Forecast to 2027

DRAM Market Outlook – 2027

The global DRAM market size is experiencing significant growth and is expected to grow considerably in the next few years. DRAM is an abbreviation for dynamic random-access memory. DRAM consists of capacitors and transistors that are used to store every bit of data. DRAMs are preferred in various industries and applications for storage in personal computers, workstations and servers. DRAM technology is favored due to its simple structure which, unlike static RAM and SRAM that use around six transistors to make use of a single transistor. The use of advanced semiconductor technologies for storage purpose influences the use of DRAM and affect the market demand. Further, low cost of DRAM technology provides the technology a competitive edge over SRAM.

The global DRAM market is segmented into type, technology, application, end user and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into synchronous DRAM, Burst Extended Data Output, Extended Data Output, Asynchronous DRAM and Fast Page Mode.

In terms of technology, the market is sub-divided into DDR4, DDR3, DDR5/GDDR5 and DDR2. Based on application, the market is bifurcated further into Mobile Phones, PCs/laptops, Gaming Consoles and Networking Devices and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented IT & telecommunication, defense & aerospace, media & entertainment, medical & healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. Geographically, the global market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players of the DRAM market analyzed in the research include SK Hynix Inc., Nanya Technology Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology, Inc., Integrated Silicon Solution Inc., Powerchip Technology Corporation, Kingston Technology Corporation, ATP Electronics, Inc., Winbond Electronics Corporation, and Transcend Information, Inc. The players have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

Top impacting factors:

Adoption of advanced semiconductor technology in different computing devices, need for higher grade of storage for efficient information management, and increased demand for electronic gadgets in consumer electronics are the factors that drive the global DRAM market. However, complex manufacturing process for DRAM hinders the market growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of IoT and AI, and emerging trends towards wearable devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.

The global DRAM market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The launch of new products that contain improved capabilities have been initiated by the frontrunners in the industry. They have taken necessary steps to improve storage technology of the devices. On July 2019, Samsung announced, its mass production for the new 12Gb LPDDR5 Mobile DRAM for high end Smartphones. The newly launched 5G smartphone belonges to flagship range and is integrated with DRAM.

Therefore, the mass production of DRAM provides a strong boost to the market.

This series of DRAM provides data rate of 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s), which is almost 1.3 times faster than the previous mobile memory setups. The calculation claims that when used in a 12Gb package, the LPDDR5 is capable of transferring 44GB of data, or about 12 full-HD (3.7GB-sized) movies, only in a second. The DRAM series offered by Samsung also provides 30 percent less usage of power. Therefore, the advancement of DRAM and such market strategies is expected to fuel the market demand.

Surge in adoption of electronic devices

The electronic industry, over the period, has witnessed rapid advancement in terms of connectivity, data transfer rate, processing power and human interaction. The technologies such as IoT and AI have revolutionized the electronic industry, due to which the demand for smartphones, PCs, laptops and other computing device has increased. DRAM offers higher storage with faster data transfer rate while compared to its previous counterparts.

Increase in demand for smartphones in the consumer good industry with enhanced applications for gaming, photography, and higher data transfer rate for effective communication necessitates the use of DRAM. Accordingly, this rising demand in smartphone applications captures a considerable DRAM market share.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global DRAM industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global DRAM market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global DRAM market growth scenario.

growth scenario. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global DRAM market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the DRAM Market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the DRAM market?

What the current DRAM market trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

