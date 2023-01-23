Drake was forced to stop his New York concert after a fan fell from the 2nd floor balcony into the crowd below

Drake performs throughout night time one on the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Photos for SiriusXM

Drake carried out the second of two reveals at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater on Sunday.

Through the live performance, a fan fell over the second-floor balcony into the group on the ground.

Drake left the stage for about quarter-hour earlier than returning to carry out. The venue stated no one was injured.

Drake carried out on the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York on Sunday. It was the second of two intimate reveals sponsored by SiriusXM, which Insider attended.

About an hour and a half after Drake took the stage, he welcomed his collaborator 21 Savage for a sequence of duets. Earlier than the duo might begin, nonetheless, a person’s physique immediately dropped from the second flooring into the center of the orchestra pit.

A crew member rushed ahead and spoke to the rappers, who left the stage: “Simply gotta be certain any individual’s OK,” Drake advised the viewers.

The venue’s lights had been turned on and safety guards could possibly be seen operating by means of the group towards the spot the place the person landed.

His fall additionally dislodged a light-weight fixture, which was subsequently eliminated. Cords hanging over the facet of the balcony had been secured by a crew member.

A crew member securing cords that had been dislodged at Drake’s live performance in Harlem.Callie Ahlgrim

After about quarter-hour, the venue introduced that nobody had been injured by the incident.

“Everyone is completely OK,” a person stated over the loudspeaker. “They’re being checked on. No one’s harm. However I bought even higher information for you: We’re on the Apollo so the present should go on.”

Drake and 21 Savage then returned to carry out songs from their 2022 joint album, “Her Loss.”

“Let’s simply make some noise that everyone’s OK,” Drake stated in between tracks, including, “I really feel like they needed to wait like 10 minutes, we should always go up a bit extra.”

Earlier than his closing track, “Legend,” Drake additionally thanked his followers for his or her excessive power all through the night time.

“This crowd is an absolute 10 out of 10. I am so proud of tonight. We apologize for the delays and all that shit, however thanks,” he stated, calling it “an night of gratitude.”

“I used to return up right here and my coronary heart used to beat out of my chest. I was facet of stage hoping some unhealthy shit would occur, like a fucking hearth alarm would go off,” he continued. “I used to dread performing ‘trigger I simply by no means actually understood the way it was similar to, me on one facet and all of you on the opposite facet.”

“Nevertheless it’s nights like these that allow me know I’ve the best job on the planet and I really feel such as you, once more, give me the arrogance to know in spite of everything these years, after all of the nos that we have heard, after all of the doorways that slammed in our face, it is this precise group proper right here that lets me know that I am precisely the place I have to fucking be,” he concluded.

Representatives for SiriusXM and Apollo Theater didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

