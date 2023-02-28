Drake once wore prosthetics to look like an 80-year-old man so he wouldn’t get recognized at a friend’s court hearing, but it didn’t go as planned

Drake educated the loopy story to Lil Yachty on the premiere episode of FUTUREMOOD’s “A Moody Dialog.”YouTube/FUTUREMOOD

Drake as shortly as wore earlier man prosthetics to an fairly pal’s courtroom docket listening to so he would not get acknowledged.

It did not go as deliberate, nonetheless.

“I walked in there as this like 80-year-old man, and all of us seems to be like, ‘Is that Drake?'” he talked about.

Drake will do one draw as shortly as additional to be there for his associates.

Chatting with Lil Yachty on the premiere episode of FUTUREMOOD’s “A Moody Dialog” on Friday, the “Wealthy Flex” rapper recalled the time he as shortly as wore earlier man prosthetics in order that he may cowl his identification whereas attending an fairly pal’s courtroom docket listening to.

"I as shortly as did like three hours of prosthetics so I might attend anyone's courtroom docket date that I cared about, 'set off they have been in draw as shortly as additional for one concern," Drake educated Yachty after being requested what the "craziest matter" he is ever carried out for any person is.

Regardless of spending heaps time getting prepped, Drake talked about it did not take extended for folks to see by his disguise.

“I walked in there as this like 80-year-old man, and all of us seems to be like, ‘Is that Drake as an 80-year-old?'” he added. “I had top-of-the-line Hollywood make-up artists on the earth they often have been nonetheless like, ‘That is undoubtedly Drake in there.'”

On account of pair laughed, Drake concluded: “It didn’t work.”

Elsewhere in his chat with Yachty, Drake furthermore talked about that he regrets name-dropping his ex-girlfriends in his songs.

Alisha ("Shot For Me"), Rose Mary and Leanne Sealey ("Membership Paradise"), Courtney ("From Time"), and Keshia Chanté ("In My Emotions") are some of the former flames Drake has rapped about over time.

"I heard it the choice night time," he talked about of rapping about retiring at 35 all by the observe "Weston Avenue Flows."

"I feel that, and typically after I've talked about girls' names in songs, these are the 2 parts that I look as shortly as additional on and I am like, 'Presumably I coulda carried out with out, like, shitting on of us for age or disrupting anyone's life,'" Drake talked about.

"The lyrics are actually not with ailing intent, nonetheless I had anyone inform me one time, 'it isn't principally what you is presumably saying about me, it is the reality that you just talked about it,'" he continued.

