Dragon Ball, Grendizer, Dr. Slump … The legendary composer of these works has died

We have just received very sad news that all fans of Dragon Ball, but also Goldorak, Dr. Slump and many other animes concerned, since the composer of the music that was heard in these works (and which very often shook our childhoods). just died out.

Shunsuke Kikuchi, a life shaped by incredible compositions

Born on November 1, 1931, Shunsuke Kikuchi had a busy life as a renowned Japanese composer and was also very productive. His career started in the 1960s and had a major turning point as the composer will come to the music for very famous animes like Mischa, Doraemon, Dr. Slump, Grendizer, Albator 84, Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and many other works to compose series.

Shunsuke Kikuchi manages to stand out from his peers, especially thanks to his heroic-epic style that is easy to remember and recognizable among a thousand. His melodies have simple structures and contain elements with easily identifiable Japanese influences. In 2015, the composer received the Japanese Society’s International Prize for the Rights of Authors and Composers for his work on the musical compositions of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. All of the music for the anime Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z was recorded between 1986 and 1995, resulting in a set of more than 450 pieces that could be reused at will.

The composer has just left us

Shunsuke Kikuchi, the legendary composer who contributed to the fame of the aforementioned animes, has just passed away at the age of 89 after suffering from pneumonia. On Twitter, internet users are already beginning to pay tribute to a man who shaped the minds of an entire generation:

I just found out about the death of Shunsuke Kikuchi, the composer of the music for #DragonBall #DBZ

A big memorial just left … #ShunsukeKikuchi pic.twitter.com/ByT390ylYl

April 28, 2021

We learn of the death of the legendary composer Shunsuke Kikuchi on April 24th at the age of 89, to whom we have heard the music of Doraemon, Kamen Rider, Dr. Thanks to Slump, Grendizer, Albator 84 and of course Dragon Ball!

Thank you for making us dream and vibrate! #RIP # 磨 風 磨 pic.twitter.com/pGhtz6g1fV

April 28, 2021

We just learned of the death of an anime music giant.

Shunsuke Kikuchi, the composer of the music for Dragon Ball Z, Grendizer and Kamen Rider, left the company at the age of 89.

His music is as mythical as it is recognizable among a thousand, we will miss him. pic.twitter.com/ziOiQvcLgF

April 28, 2021

We also pay tribute to him on our side and wish his loved ones our condolences.