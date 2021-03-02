Draft foresees extension of lockdown to end of March – relaxation plans also planned | Free press

The lockdown is expected to be extended until the end of March, according to a preliminary draft resolution for the next federal state round. More contacts can also be allowed.

Berlin (dpa) – After weeks of corona lockdown, federal and state governments are planning further opening steps starting next week, some regionally and depending on the respective seven-day incidents.

This is evidenced by a preliminary draft resolution for the Bund-Länder round next Wednesday, which reflects the status as of 7:10 p.m. Monday evening, but which, according to reports, has not yet been coordinated with all Länder. According to this, the lockdown will be extended to March 28, also because of the danger of the new virus variants. But from next week it might be possible to meet yet another household, limited to five people, not including children up to 14 years old. A comprehensive testing strategy should therefore be an essential point for the openings.

The document, prepared by a group of the Chancellery, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the states of Berlin and Bavaria, is available through various independent sources to the German news agency, on which Business Insider was the first to report. Negotiations are not over yet, but the newspaper is constantly changing, he said. Regardless, final decisions aren’t expected until Wednesday afternoon’s final federal state talks.

More contacts could therefore be allowed in regions where the seven-day incidence falls below a certain value – whatever value, 35 or 50, the newspaper leaves open. On the other hand, contacts could be reduced again if the seven-day incidence in the region were to increase significantly again. And: At Easter – just like at Christmas – it may be possible to visit relatives again in a somewhat larger group.

According to the motion for a resolution – supported by massive rapid tests – there could be more openings step by step: next to – after-schools and hairdressers – everywhere and where this has not yet happened, for example bookstores, flower shops and garden centers. There could be a third opening step if the seven-day incidence in a country or region is stable below 35: then shops, museums, galleries, zoos and botanical gardens could be opened and non-contact in small groups in the outdoor area. sports. could be allowed. According to the newspaper, an intermediate step could also be possible at slightly higher incidences, for example with ‘click and meet’ offers in shops. Among other things, there is still a significant need for negotiation on this point, he said.

