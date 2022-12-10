Dr DisRespect calls Modern Warfare II the worst CoD “in the history of the franchise”, fans react

Streaming veteran and YouTuber Herschel “Dr DisRespect” took to his stream to offer his tackle the not too long ago launched Fashionable Warfare II, the nineteenth installment of the Name of Responsibility collection. In keeping with the streamer, the most recent addition to the CoD franchise has been the worst within the historical past of the whole collection.

The clip was shared on Twitter by on-line gaming reporter Jake Fortunate. He captioned it by interesting to the followers to specific their ideas on Dr DisRespect’s newest scrutiny in addition to commenting on the worst CoD sport.

Talking on Fashionable Warfare II, Dr DisRespect exclaimed by stating:

“Absolute worst Name of Responsibility within the historical past of the franchise.”

“Possibly I ought to simply relax” – Dr DisRespect keen to offer Fashionable Warfare II a second probability

Dr DisRespect isn’t any stranger on the subject of making dramatic and scathing remarks about video video games. He not too long ago expressed his ideas on the insipid state of the gaming scene. Fashionable Warfare II simply occurred to be the most recent sufferer of his essential estimation. He was heard saying:

“Oh man, this sport is atrocious in each single method possible. Like how are you going to make absolutely the worst Name of Responsibility within the historical past of the franchise? That is it. They did it. They f**king did it man. I did not understand it was attainable, however they did it.”

Moments later, nevertheless, he mellowed down. Keen to offer the sport a second shot, Dr DisRespect continued, saying:

“I can not even hate it like that, I do not know, I do not know. Possibly I ought to simply relax and simply win that. Let’s simply try this, let’s simply go in there and win that. We gotta win that one. That is on me, that is on me.”

Followers react to the clip

Upon sharing the tweet, Jake Fortunate requested followers to specific their opinions relating to the worst CoD installment. The put up went on to obtain loads of feedback. Here is what the gaming world needed to say:

Jake Fortunate gave his personal take and said that Vanguard was underwhelming:

Barstool Sports activities member MRags said that MW Ghosts, which was launched in 2013, was his least favourite:

One other person backed up the above remark by concurring to it:

Along with Ghosts, this person believes Chilly Struggle (2020) and Black Ops 4 (2018) had been all under par:

Vanguard shouldn’t be common both, as this person suggests:

Listed below are another notable reactions:

Fashionable Warfare II was launched on October 27, 2022. It additionally features a free-to-play battle royale mode known as Warzone 2.0, a sequel to its 2020 predecessor.



