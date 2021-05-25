dPCR and qPCR Market Report with Development Factors Analysis, Growth Rate, Challenges 2025

The dPCR and qPCR in healthcare market was valued at US$ 3,255.5 million in 2017 and it is projected to reach US$ 6,371.6 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025.

dPCR and qPCR are PCR technology which have evolved over the years from thermostable polymerases, development of automated thermocyclers to latest digital PCR (d-PCR) methodologies. However, the basic principle of denature, anneal, extend remains the same. qPCR has spawned the second generation that allows analysis and diagnosis with reduced risk of contamination and is considered as ‘gold standard’. dPCR amplifies the target DNA molecule and quantifies directly without external calibrator. This has been used extensively for studying variations in gene sequences. With these numerous advantages the market is expected to witness rapid growth. The growth of the dPCR and qPCR in healthcare market is attributed to the Increasing Incidence of Genetic Diseases, Increase in Investments & Funds for Gene Synthesis, Technological Advancements in PCR Technologies are key drivers for the growth of the market. However, factors such as High Costs of PCR Systems and Technical Limitations Associated with qPCR are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Growing Applications of DPCR and qPCR in Healthcare to Drive DPCR and qPCR in Healthcare Market Growth

Genes are considered to be the building blocks of heredity. The genes are passed from a parent to a child, as well as they hold the DNA that is usually considered to instruct and guide protein synthesis. Mutation, on the other hand refers to a sudden change in a single or multiple genes. The mutation can result in dysfunction of the gene resulting in a medical condition called genetic disorder. According to the National organizations information on genetic conditions or birth defects, though individual genetic disorders are rare, collectively they comprise over 15,500 recognized genetic disorders.

Globally, the gene synthesis has set benchmark with its innovations and the dynamic results. The industry has attracted various global leaders to invest for gene synthesis. For instance, in November 2017, Bolt Threads raised US$123 million in Series D funding that was led by Ballie Gifford along with the others such as, aforementioned Formation 8, Founders Fund, Fidelity Management, Research Company and Temasek. Allen & Company LLC. Bolt Threads also announced in TechCrunch that it has added to the amount for Series D round to sum up the amount of US$213 million. Additionally, in

2015, Zymergen received US$44 million funds from investors such as Transcript, AME Cloud Ventures, Data Collective,

Draper Fisher Jurvetson, HVF, Innovation Endeavors, Obvious ventures, True Ventures and Two Sigma Ventures.

Additionally, in March 2018, SynbiCITE (UK) received around US$ 17.6 million (£13M) grants and US$ 318.5 million (£234M) private investment. Importantly, SynbiCITE is made for increasing synbio applications in the UK. The SynbiCITE has supported the synbio at national level for the increase of gene synthesis applications. Thus, a huge investments made by the government, companies is expected to increase the growth of the global gene synthesis market over the forecast years.

DPCR and qPCR in Healthcare Market – by Technology

Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Digital PCR (dPCR)

DPCR and qPCR in Healthcare Market – by Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

DPCR and qPCR in Healthcare Market – by Application

Research Application

Clinical Application

Forensic Application

DPCR and qPCR in Healthcare Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



