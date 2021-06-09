Dozer blade market Latest Research and Developments 2021 to 2027

The global dozer blade market size was estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2027, growing with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecasted period of 2021 to 2027. Dozer blades are also known by crawler tractors. Moreover, dozer blades are utilized as important factor tools in diversified agricultural applications such land clearing, plowing and others. Dozer blades can be mounted on different vehicles like truck, tractors, industrial loaders and others. Dozer blades make use of the low ground-generated pressure which helps the blade to adapt to various conditions. Except from agriculture, dozer blades are also utilized for the construction industry to lift and transport diversified materials. Dozer blades find great use in coal mining where they are utilized to minimize the manufacture of coal stockpiles. Dozer blades comes in diversified types and shapes for different applications.

Technological advancements in agriculture techniques have led to raising adoption of tractors and other such various machineries. The increasing growth in population has led to demand for great agricultural production. Moreover, increasing demand for high crop cultivation and escalated demand for high productivity. This growth in the agriculture sector is increasing demand in the dozer blade market. An increase in population and raising urbanization are the major prime factors that have boosted the construction industry in emerging countries like India, China, South Africa, and Tanzania. Moreover, raising focus on the development of rising governmental, sustainable infrastructure focus on infrastructural growth and development in real estate will raise the demand for dozer blades in global market. Moreover, the increase in the power sector’s technological advancement will provide a great growth in coal mining activities, which will further boost the dozer blade market. Furthermore, regions that witness have snowfall use dozer blades for cleaning snow from the roads. In addition, others uses such as arboriculture, landfilling, land clearance and others will further boost the dozer blade market. In the last couple of years, the companies have started focusing on developing tailor-made solutions that show positive sign for the global dozer blades market.

Geographical Coverage

North America market holds the major share in the year 2019 and it expected to retain its dominant during the forecast period. Increase in population and improved construction activities are the major factors that boost the dozer blades market’s growth. Increase in the construction activities in this region is the prime factor contributing to the growth of the dozer blades market. Furthermore, dozer blades design products have become increasingly popular in this region owing to the associated benefits. This in turn further boosts the growth of the dozer blades market.

Market Insights:

Blade type Insights

The dozer blade market is segmented into straight blade, angle blade, special purpose blade, semi U- blade, and U- blade by blade type analysis. The U-blade segment holds the major market share and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to its raising uses in agriculture, construction activities and others.

Application

On the basis of application, the dozer blade market is divided into cleaning & grubbing operation, stumping, removing rocks & boulders, and others. The cleaning & grubbing operation segment holds the major share owing to increase in use of dozer blade in agriculture, construction activities and others.

Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online sales channel and offline sales channel. Offline segment holds the major market share and is expected to grow at a more than expected CAGR. Online sales channel segment includes company websites and e-tailer websites. Moreover, offline sales channel comprises of specialty stores, direct selling, and others.

Key Companies Profiled

The global dozer blade market is characterized by the presence of various small and big players. The major market player includes A.M. di Argnani & Monti srl, ANGELONI, AP Machinebouw B.V., Avant Tecno Oy, Degelman Industries Ltd., Desvoys, Grouser Products, Hesse Metalltechnik GmbH, HOLARAS Hoopman Machines bv, Igland A/S, Julius Tielburger, Kioti Tractor and Leon’s Mfg. Company. As the market is competitive in nature, the players indulge in raising their competitive share through strategic initiatives like mergers, new product and acquisitions.

