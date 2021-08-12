Dozens of other migrants rescued from the English Channel | free press

Dozens of migrants were rescued from distress in the English Channel in a dramatic move. A freighter had given the first hint and rushed to help itself.

Calais (AP) – Dozens of migrants from the Channel near Calais were rescued from distress for the second day in a row on Thursday. A boat had sunk before that. A French Navy ship, a Belgian Air Force helicopter and other rescue ships were trying to get the people who actually wanted to cross the strait to Britain with their small boats, the maritime prefecture announced.

The first indication of some 40 migrants in distress 15 miles off the coast came from a cargo ship that came to the rescue with its own lifeboat. A person pulled unconscious from the water was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Calais. Two alarmed fishing boats also took shipwrecked sailors. In an equally dramatic rescue operation, more than 100 migrants were rescued from distress on Wednesday after several of their boats ran into trouble.

More than 10,000 migrants have already taken the dangerous illegal route across the English Channel to Britain this year, Britain’s PA news agency reported last week.

The British government, which introduced a new rigid immigration system after Brexit, is a thorn in the side of illegally arriving migrants. London and Paris recently agreed to step up their controls on the coasts.