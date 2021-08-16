Dozens of migrants rescued from missions in the Mediterranean | free press

Most of them went to Libya or Tunisia – the refugees who reach Italy by sea often risk their lives. And yet their numbers are not decreasing, quite the contrary.

Rome (AP) – In the central Mediterranean, MSF and ResQ organizations rescued more than 200 boat migrants in several missions. The crew of the “Geo Barentsz” took nearly 190 people on board, MSF said Monday evening.

The people were sitting on an overcrowded wooden boat. As a result, there was a lack of oxygen below deck. It was said that there were more than 210 people on the “Geo Barentsz”.

On Sunday, volunteers from the Italian private organization ResQ rescued dozens of people in various missions. Many of the refugees are women and minors. The ResQ People had about 165 people on board after the rescues and the crew demanded a safe harbor for the people.

Most migrants leave the coasts of Libya and Tunisia to reach the EU via the Mediterranean Sea. According to the interior ministry, Italy had doubled the number of migrants arriving by boats in the Mediterranean country within a year. In the period from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021, the authorities registered 49,280 arrivals, 128 percent more than a year earlier. 147 people smugglers were arrested, an increase of more than 25 percent.