Douro Rock is back with concerts by Samuel Úria and GNR

The event will also receive The Gift, Três Tristes Tigres, NEEV and Cassete Pirata.

GNR celebrates 40 years of career.

The new edition of Douro Rock brings Portuguese music back to Régua, this time in the Alameda dos Capitães, outside the AUDIR – Auditorium da Régua, a change caused by the pandemic.

The opening of the festival on September 11th will be made by Cassete Pirata, a group of João Firmino, Margarida Campelo, Joana Espadinha, António Quintino and João Pinheiro. This is followed by Samuel Úria, who is presenting his original album, “Canções do Pós-Guerra”, which was released last year.

We close the first day of the festival with The Gift, who bring their summer tour to Régua, where they will interpret their greatest hits of the last 25 years with scenographies and lights specially designed for Douro Rock.

The second and last day begins with Neev, the crowd favorite at the Song Festival 2021, where he presented the theme “Dancing In The Stars”. The musician and songwriter presents his debut album “Philosotry”, produced by Larry Klein, who has already signed projects for artists such as Tracy Chapman.

On the 12th, the Três Sadtes Tigres will return to the stage. After a 22 year hiatus, Ana Deus and Alexandre Soares have released “Mínima Luz”, somewhere between experimentalism and less obvious pop.

At the end of the last day we have the GNR, which are celebrating their 40th career anniversary. Rui Reininho, Jorge Romão and Tóli César Machado are preparing a special concert for the occasion and bringing the usual songs and rock music to the Douro River.

Tickets – day and two-day tickets – are available at regular locations and online. The day ticket costs 20 euros, a pass for both days 35 euros.