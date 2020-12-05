Doubts About Relaxing Corona Rules For The Holidays | Free press

The partial lockdown lasts approximately five weeks, but the number of infections simply does not decrease. Are relaxation during the holidays justified? Doubts grow.

Berlin (dpa) – Given the persistently high rate of corona infections, demands are growing to refrain from relaxing contact restrictions over Christmas and New Year.

The SPD group leader, Bärbel Bas, who is responsible for health, told the German news agency: “If the figures remain at this high level until December 20, the measures should not be relaxed during the holidays. The current restrictions should then apply until January. “Otherwise, even higher numbers threatened, making further restrictions necessary. The Bavarian cabinet wants to discuss tightening on Sunday.

The number of new infections with the virus remains at a high level in Germany for about five weeks after the partial lockdown took effect. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), health authorities reported 23,318 new infections within one day on Saturday. A week ago, the value was 21,695. With 483 new deaths within 24 hours, the second highest level since the outbreak of the pandemic was reached. The peak was last Wednesday with 487 deaths.

SPD group Vice Bas told the dpa that the “lockdown light” had prevented a further increase in new infections. “The numbers have remained at a very high level for weeks.” The number of deaths has also increased. The burden on the nursing staff in the intensive care units is enormous, as is the case with the health authorities. “You urgently need help.” The number of infections should decrease. “We have to keep a close eye on developments.”

Since December 1, stricter contact restrictions have been in place in almost all federal states. Private meetings with friends, relatives and acquaintances are limited to your own household and another household and a maximum of five participants. Children up to 14 years are excluded. However, federal and state governments have agreed to allow ten people and children to attend family gatherings from December 23 to January 1. However, a number of federal states have already announced that they will refrain from this relaxation or shorten the deadline.

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans spoke out on New Year’s Eve in favor of stricter corona rules. “We must not take any risks, not even on New Year’s Eve,” said the CDU politician of the Augsburger Allgemeine. “Therefore – if the numbers remain at this high level – we must play it safe and return to the current strict Corona rules before New Years Eve.

In Bavaria, according to the State Chancellery, the cabinet wants to advise via video switch on “further measures” on Sunday. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has indicated that a tougher course is needed. The agreed extension of the partial lockdown to January 10 is not sufficient to sustainably reduce the number of new infections. Söder also doubted whether the relaxation at the end of the year is still justified. According to reports, Bavaria wants to adhere to this during the Christmas period.