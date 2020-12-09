Double the discount on this Curved QHD QLED 144Hz Gaming Monitor from Samsung

If you want a great screen game, here’s a tip for a Samsung QLED Curved Game Model that really has it all.

Samsung C49HG90: an XL gaming monitor

The Samsung C49HG90 has a very nice 49-inch diagonal with a QHD resolution of 3840 x 1080 pixels, so you can fully enjoy all the details of your games. In addition, it is a QLED panel that offers very good image quality.

You should also know that this screen offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz with a latency of just 1 ms. You will therefore get a perfectly fluid and responsive picture, especially since it is compatible with AMD FreeSync display synchronization technology. The latter makes it possible to synchronize the image of the graphics card with that of the screen to avoid tearing and skipping images. Also don’t forget that it has a flicker protection filter that will protect your eyes from eye fatigue.

For connectivity, you need to rely on two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort port.

It was launched at a price of 999 euros and has just risen to 799 euros. As a bonus, a refund offer of 50 euros can be submitted online. And if you want a gaming headset at a great price, go HERE.

Why crack on this screen?

Great responsiveness and fluidity Very nice diagonal Easy refund offer

