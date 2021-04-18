Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size Outlook Growths, Top Companies, Global Development Factors, Research Method and Forecast 2027

“

Double Sided Adhesive TapeDouble-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.

The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market is marked with intense competition due to the presence of a large number of players. New product launches and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to expand their business in the industry. The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market is dominated by several large players such as 3M, Nitto, TESA, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer , Scapa and so on.

Double Sided Adhesive Tape are used for automotive, building and construction, packing, electrical electronics and other applications. Automotive, electronics and medical device are the market which double sided adhesive tape is developing more faster and regarded as the market growth drive factor.

Double Sided Tape product demand market has certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Double Sided Adhesive Tape brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The Double Sided Adhesive Tape Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Double Sided Adhesive Tape was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Double Sided Adhesive Tape Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Double Sided Adhesive Tape market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Double Sided Adhesive Tape generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

3M, TESA, Nitto Denko, Berry Plastics, SEKISUI, Lintec, Flexcon, Shurtape, Intertape, Scapa, Yem Chio, Adhesives Research, KK Enterprise, BO.MA, DeWAL, Zhongshan Crown,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Thin Double Coated Tapes, Thin Transfer Tapes, Foam Tapes, Fastening Material, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Daily Commodities, Automotive, Electronics, Medical Device, Construction, Appliances, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Double Sided Adhesive Tape, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Double Sided Adhesive Tape from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Double Sided Adhesive Tape market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thin Double Coated Tapes

1.2.3 Thin Transfer Tapes

1.2.4 Foam Tapes

1.2.5 Fastening Material

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Daily Commodities

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Medical Device

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Appliances

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Production

2.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Double Sided Adhesive Tape Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Overview

12.1.3 3M Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.1.5 3M Related Developments

12.2 TESA

12.2.1 TESA Corporation Information

12.2.2 TESA Overview

12.2.3 TESA Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 TESA Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.2.5 TESA Related Developments

12.3 Nitto Denko

12.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nitto Denko Overview

12.3.3 Nitto Denko Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nitto Denko Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.3.5 Nitto Denko Related Developments

12.4 Berry Plastics

12.4.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Berry Plastics Overview

12.4.3 Berry Plastics Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Berry Plastics Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.4.5 Berry Plastics Related Developments

12.5 SEKISUI

12.5.1 SEKISUI Corporation Information

12.5.2 SEKISUI Overview

12.5.3 SEKISUI Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SEKISUI Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.5.5 SEKISUI Related Developments

12.6 Lintec

12.6.1 Lintec Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lintec Overview

12.6.3 Lintec Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lintec Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.6.5 Lintec Related Developments

12.7 Flexcon

12.7.1 Flexcon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Flexcon Overview

12.7.3 Flexcon Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Flexcon Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.7.5 Flexcon Related Developments

12.8 Shurtape

12.8.1 Shurtape Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shurtape Overview

12.8.3 Shurtape Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shurtape Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.8.5 Shurtape Related Developments

12.9 Intertape

12.9.1 Intertape Corporation Information

12.9.2 Intertape Overview

12.9.3 Intertape Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Intertape Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.9.5 Intertape Related Developments

12.10 Scapa

12.10.1 Scapa Corporation Information

12.10.2 Scapa Overview

12.10.3 Scapa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Scapa Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.10.5 Scapa Related Developments

12.11 Yem Chio

12.11.1 Yem Chio Corporation Information

12.11.2 Yem Chio Overview

12.11.3 Yem Chio Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Yem Chio Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.11.5 Yem Chio Related Developments

12.12 Adhesives Research

12.12.1 Adhesives Research Corporation Information

12.12.2 Adhesives Research Overview

12.12.3 Adhesives Research Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Adhesives Research Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.12.5 Adhesives Research Related Developments

12.13 KK Enterprise

12.13.1 KK Enterprise Corporation Information

12.13.2 KK Enterprise Overview

12.13.3 KK Enterprise Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 KK Enterprise Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.13.5 KK Enterprise Related Developments

12.14 BO.MA

12.14.1 BO.MA Corporation Information

12.14.2 BO.MA Overview

12.14.3 BO.MA Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 BO.MA Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.14.5 BO.MA Related Developments

12.15 DeWAL

12.15.1 DeWAL Corporation Information

12.15.2 DeWAL Overview

12.15.3 DeWAL Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 DeWAL Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.15.5 DeWAL Related Developments

12.16 Zhongshan Crown

12.16.1 Zhongshan Crown Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zhongshan Crown Overview

12.16.3 Zhongshan Crown Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zhongshan Crown Double Sided Adhesive Tape Product Description

12.16.5 Zhongshan Crown Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Production Mode & Process

13.4 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Sales Channels

13.4.2 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Distributors

13.5 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Industry Trends

14.2 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Drivers

14.3 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Challenges

14.4 Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Double Sided Adhesive Tape Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Double Sided Adhesive Tape.”