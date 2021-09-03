Double reduction with this 240 Hz, 1 ms and FreeSync Premium gaming monitor

If you’re looking to convert the screen to a gaming model, here’s a great deal for the Dell S2522HG. In fact, the latter benefits from two discounts that allow him to go over the 200 euro limit.

Dell S2522HG: a top gaming monitor

The Dell S2522HG is a gaming monitor with very interesting specifications. First of all, it’s 25 inches diagonal with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, but that’s not all. The panel’s refresh rate is 240 Hz with a response time of just 1 ms, which means that you have very good fluidity and very high responsiveness. In addition, it is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which prevents image skipping and tearing.

This screen allows you to play in the best possible conditions. And for connectivity, it has 2 HDMI ports and a DisplayPort 1.2.

It normally costs $ 299.99 for this great gaming display, but it’s $ 249.99 and as a bonus it is eligible for an additional $ 50 cashback offer.

And if you fancy a PC switch, we have a great plan for a really powerful laptop.

Why give in to this offer?

Frame rate and latency FreeSync Premium Compatibility Terrific value for money

