Double reduction on this superb 240Hz curved gaming screen from Samsung

If you want to get the most out of your games and videos on your PC, this is a curved gaming monitor from Samsung with a strong case.

Samsung C27RG50FQU: A high quality gaming monitor

The Samsung C27RG50FQU is a curved gaming screen (1500R) with a diagonal of 24 inches, a WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and, above all, an exceptional refresh rate of 240 Hz with a latency of 1 ms! In addition, it has Nvidia G-Sync technology, which synchronizes the image of the graphics card with that of the screen to prevent the video signal from being torn and skipped.

Like all good gaming monitors, it has an Eye Saver mode that reduces blue light and flicker protection to reduce fatigue during long gaming sessions. It also has a game mode that optimizes the contrast and sharpness of the image so that your enemies are not well hidden, and a function called Virtual AIM Point to aim more precisely.

Typically this curved gaming display costs 299 euros, but today it is listed at 234.99 euros and there is a cashback offer of 25 euros. In the end, it costs 209.99 euros. We also have a great 4K 100 Hz QLED TV on offer.

Why are you being seduced?

WQHD resolution 240 Hz refresh rate Easy to apply for refund offer

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.