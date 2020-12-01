Double reduction for this curved 144Hz gaming monitor from Dell

If you are looking for a curved gaming monitor or just want to upgrade to a more powerful model, here is a very interesting promotion for the Dell S2721HGF.

Dell S2721HGF: 144 Hz FreeSync and G-Sync!

The Dell S2721HGF is a gaming monitor and has a curved 27-inch panel with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The latter also has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, so you’ll get a perfectly fluid picture, provided you have a machine that can do the job. In addition, this model features AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync technology, both of which synchronize the graphics card with the display so as not to cause ghosting and image skipping. They further improve the flowability.

In terms of connectivity, we have:

2 HDMI ports 1 display port 1 audio output

While it was 229 euros it recently rose to 179.99 euros and you can have it for just 149 euros thanks to a cashback offer of 30 euros! To benefit from it, it is enough simply to go to the dell-odr-eoy2020.fr website and follow the instructions. It’s easy, quick, and effective. And if it’s a 4K LED TV that you need for your console, we also have a good plan for a 100Hz LG nano cell.

3 good reasons to crack

Update rate AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility Curved platter with gaming capabilities

